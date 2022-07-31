Britney Spears stuns in skimpy bikini on weekend yacht

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Britney Spears is looking drop-dead gorgeous and happier than ever as she enjoys a weekend getaway on a yacht.

The 40-year-old singer ditched the green snakeskin bikini that’s been dominating her feed this month, showing off a new and lavender two-piece on Saturday night, this as she delighted her 41 million+ followers with a new post.

Striking a sexy pose from a sailboat and showing off her figure and her ocean view perks, the Womanizer hitmaker sizzled in her printed and girly bikini, also throwing one arm up for a joyous and confident finish.

Snapped lying on her side, Britney largely hid her face via a big straw hat and shades, but she didn’t hide her bombshell body as she topped up her tan.

Looking sensational in her floral-print swimwear, the Grammy winner wrote:

“Part 1 – SAIL.”

Fans have left over 140,000 likes.

Britney Spears says it ‘was all a dream’

Britney quickly followed her post with more yacht action, opting for a mash-up video as she both showcased a platter of food and sunbathed aboard the water vessel – here, the newly-married star even removed her bikini top. Britney was all smiles in parts of the footage also showing her walking around the yacht and hanging out with friends, with a caption reading:

“It was all a dream!!! Hey but I’m still dreaming y’all!!!”

Britney’s photos come as she makes headlines for reportedly having completed writing her tell-all memoir, although the delay in publication is said to be due to a shortage of paper.

No shortage of thoughts on Britney’s Instagram, though.

Britney Spears shares what’s in her phone

In mid-July and while sharing a home dance throwback from her old L.A. mansion, Britney admitted that she has “too much” video content of herself on her cell phone. While busting out moves, the blonde wrote:

“I have wayyyy too much footage in my phone 🤷🏼‍♀️ … I guess I would call it a clearing and reflecting week !!! Psss just think about it … like 90% of the world is looking down at their phones 📱 right now at this very moment … Are we too stuck up for each other ??? Hmmmm.” She added: “Keep looking down my friends !!! What set up is in store for tomorrow ??? Like I said … keep looking down ⬇️ !!!”

Elsewhere, Spears continues to make headlines for enjoying married life with third husband Sam Asghari; the two tied the knot on June 9.