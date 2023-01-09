Britney Spears stuns in silk and lace for haunting ‘wedding’ photo

Britney Spears at the Crossroads premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Britney Spears is on social media loving herself, just like the Justin Bieber song.

The Toxic singer shared a photo of herself wearing a wedding veil with her 41.7 million Instagram followers.

Britney, who loves showing off her nightgowns, treated her fanbase with another familiar nighttime clothing affair.

Standing in what appears to be her living room, the 41-year-old vocalist is pictured wearing a white silk nightgown with lacey floral designs around the chest area.

She pairs the bedtime number with her wedding veil, which possesses familiar lacey qualities, and drapes past her elbows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney captioned the Instagram share, writing, “Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot.”

Britney Spears in a lacey silk gown and wedding veil

The Hold Me Closer singer is seen clasping her hips as she typically does in videos, commonly swaying her hips side-to-side.

She is rocking her typical smudged eyeshadow look, which gives her an edgy aesthetic in every photo and video.

Like the wedding veil, Britney’s wavy hair casually flows past her shoulders for soothing vibes.

And she is staring into the camera in such a manner that reads, “I will haunt your dreams, in a good way.”

With all of her questionable shares on Instagram, the pop singer is known to have a lively comment section. Sometimes the commenters can be negative about her pictures and how she presents herself.

One such event involving Instagram users slamming her makeup as appearing “dirty” led to Britney snapping back at the insults and sharing her skincare cleansing routine, which keeps the singer’s skin healthy.

Britney Spears shares her favorite skincare products

Responding to critics, the Toxic singer writes in an Instagram story, “I’m sorry my face looks dirty, but I’ve had an emotional day and I have no makeup on !!!”

Britney adds, “I know most people don’t like the way I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skin care routine.”

The Grammy-winning talent then laid out her three favorite products she uses nightly.

She begins by endorsing a French product that she cannot pronounce. She states the moisturizer was discovered at a spa, writing, “When I was in French Polynesia I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer product it’s a different language so I don’t know how to pronounce the name of it … but one of the names I do know is La Mer.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney then adds she uses a whitening cream, writing, “Then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots!!!” More specifically, the product is said to be Shiseido’s White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream, which runs about $70 on the official website.

Finally, the pop star says she uses a Clinique facial mask, writing, “I also use a Clinique mask every night that I’m obsessed it’s the only one I ever use!!! When I apply it for some reason it’s always ice cold and it wakes me up.”

While she did not name the specific mask by the label, the closest one that matches is expressed to be Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask.

She finishes off her haters, writing, “So for those of you who want to judge my makeup not being perfect I think you know the rest!!!!!”