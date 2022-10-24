Britney Spears at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Britney Spears confused her fans by sharing a photo referencing Project Rose, leaving many worried about her well-being.

The pop star looked incredible in a red crop top as she held a matching rose to her face.

Her top featured off-the-shoulder ruched sleeves and ended just below her bustline.

Britney’s hair was pushed back from her face, falling just below her shoulders.

The Toxic singer accessorized her look with a beaded necklace that she wrapped around her neck several times.

She posed outside in front of a short stone wall separating concrete from a wooded area.

Britney appeared ageless as she stared into the camera with a fierce expression.

What has people so worried about the pop singer’s well-being was her reference to “Rose” in the caption of a photo.

Her caption reads, “Remember Rose,” followed by three see no evil emojis, rose emojis, Great Britain flag emojis, and glasses-wearing emojis.

Britney Spears has her fans concerned

Fans who saw Britney’s photo recognize that she’s referencing Project Rose, which refers to her regularly sharing photos of roses on her social media pages.

Sometimes the singer would wear the flowers in her hair, hold them, or share photographs and artwork created by others.

While it has never been confirmed what Project Rose is about, fans have suspected for a long time that it refers to her battle against her conservatorship.

Various theories have popped up, with one being that the roses refer to Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Britney Spears is working on a secret project

The Rose Project started in 2019 while Britney was on a strike from working, but outside of her mysterious posts, the singer has said little about it.

Later in 2020, the singer addressed her fans about the project as they were getting worried when photos of her in the same outfit appeared on her social pages months apart.

It led to rumors that someone else was posting for Britney, sharing old photos because she was locked up somewhere.

Britney assured her followers that she was fine, saying “Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future.”

To add to the confusion, Britney posted another photo right after posting the one of her holding a rose.

The photo is different as she’s topless, concealing herself with her hands. However, she’s standing in the same spot in both photos wearing the same necklace.

Her caption calls time an “illusion” and points out that she’s wearing the same necklace at the time she created the post.

We may never know what the Rose Project is, but it sure is fun to scroll through all of the conspiracy theories in the comments!