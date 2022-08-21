Britney Spears stuns in glitter leotard for new single

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Britney Spears is stunning as she debuts the cover of her new single with Sir Elton John.

The Grammy winner, 40, has fans on the edges of their seats as she releases her first new music since her 2016 Slumber Party record – the upcoming song will also be the first released since Britney was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

Posting to Instagram this weekend, the pop princess showed off her figure as she went retro in a sizzling and glittery leotard, posing with British singer Elton John to debut Hold Me Closer.

The photo showed Britney posing in a sparkly white and blue leotard with Elton written across it.

Going for a baseball team vibe as she posed next to a throwback of Elton, the blonde brandished a big baseball bat as she showed off her curves. “HOLD ME CLOSER” appeared in text at the bottom.

The song drops on August 26. Britney offered no caption to her post.

Britney Spears’ manager said she might never perform again

A release isn’t a performance, but it’s a step in the right direction. While Britney was still battling her conservatorship in 2019, manager Larry Rudolph suggested that the Toxic hitmaker might never perform live again.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ.

He added: “I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Britney Spears’ life is finally on the up

In 2022, Britney is again in control of her life, finances, and major decisions. She also made a massive one in June as she wed long-time boyfriend and personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney has been busy updating her Instagram followers on married life. She’s hit up a bar, driven, traveled, and hoped to start a family. Sadly, the blonde miscarried her 2022 baby shortly before her wedding to Asghari on June 9.