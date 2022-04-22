Britney Spears stuns in Daisy Dukes with shirt knotted up

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is tugging down her tiny Daisy Dukes for another home showoff in high heels, and she’s giving fans a piece of her mind, too. The 40-year-old pop icon continues to make headlines for having announced her third pregnancy on April 11, although talk on her Instagram hasn’t just been about baby number three.

Britney has been sharing fashion looks as she both shares new outfits and her favorite ones before finding out she was pregnant, and today brought a new video.

Britney Spears stuns in home fashion show-off

Britney shared two videos in the same getup, warning fans that one post was one “of the longest” videos she’s ever made. Here, she shaded all the documentaries that have been made about her, also shouting out another celebrity.

Strutting around from her spacious L.A. home, the Toxic singer wowed with her killer legs and abs on show, also not appearing to show a baby bump. The blonde flaunted her pins in a buttoned and very low-slung pair of denim shorts worn with a semi-sheer, white, and knotted-up shirt, with the finish big-time showing off her hips and golden tan.

Britney walked towards the camera while in high heels, tugging down at her shorts as she wore a statement red hat, with the video also seeing her rock a similar look but with a green check sweater. Again, the cropped finish here highlighted the Grammy winner’s toned midriff.

Britney also wore dark eyeliner, plus her long locks down as she gained over 98,000 likes in one hour for the first post. The second netted the star over 250,000 views in under 60 minutes.

Britney Spears throws shade at documentaries

Addressing her 40 million+ followers, the pop princess wrote: “This is one of the longest videos I have ever made … it’s almost 2 min buddy 🙄 !!! If you REALLY think about it as many nasty pics and distorted stories MURICA documentaries have done on a spin of MY LIFE … it’s time I TAKE MY TIME ⏰ !!! Pssss @beyonce thank you for this cool green hoodie.”

In a swift return and with a similar video, the singer used the exact same caption as she name-dropped Halo singer Beyonce.

Britney is expecting her first child with personal trainer beau Sam Asghari. The two got engaged shortly after Britney’s 13 years of conservatorship came to an end. Spears already shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.