Britney Spears stuns in bikini and mini dress

Britney Spears stuns in her latest set of outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears continues to share her wardrobe with millions of fans from inside her beautiful home.

This time, she revealed a collection of pieces from her wardrobe — but the biggest standouts were a minidress and a never before seen bikini.

One outfit consisted of a minidress that was semi-see-through and peppered with a pattern of cupid arrows and hearts being punctured.

Britney’s dress buttoned down the middle for stylish late summer comfort and possessed a sundress-like appeal.

To complete the stunning dress, she had her hair up to reveal a necklace with a jewel, while wearing a smile that seemingly screamed, “I am free.”

The caption for this Instagram set read, “Reflecting back on 3 weeks and a month ago … fashion forward.”

Britney Spears stuns in pink and green leopard print bikini

Another breathtaking photo had Britney sporting her physique in a colorful leopard print bikini. She also rocked a gemstone necklace that could be seen perfectly on her neck.

The singer completed the untamed look with brown high heels and a fierce gaze.

What is the megastar trying to fashion-forward from? Here is a bit of news surrounding the singer from recent weeks.

Lynne Spears responds to daughter Britney Spears’ video

Recently, Britney Spears uploaded a YouTube video discussing her conservatorship. The video has since been deleted but within the 22-minute recording were details involving Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears.

The singer could not be seen in the video, but her voice was present as she explained untold details of the conservatorship. More specifically, with Lynne Spears and how she felt greater angst towards her mother.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” she explained in the since-deleted video.

She went on to say, “To me, it was like they secretly honestly liked me being the bad one — like I was messed up, and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep, saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car. Let’s go.’”

Lynne responded on Instagram writing, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes, and also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!”

Lynne further added that she wanted to handle their issues privately.