Britney Spears stuns in a yellow floral sundress

Britney Spears has shown off another stunning look. Although there was no bikini this time, the Grammy winner still managed to show off her curves.

Britney updated her Instagram over the weekend in a plunging sundress for her 41 million+ followers amid the massive buzz of her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s unexpected, tell-all interview.

Britney has clapped back over her baby daddy’s hate, but she kept the drama out of it while reminding fans of her figure and her cute sense of style.

On Sunday, Britney posed from patterned marble floors as she gently swung her hips from side to side while in a mustard-yellow and white midi dress.

Going for a printed look and a swishy feel, Britney highlighted her figure in the deep-cut and braless number, adding in wedge high heels and wearing her bombshell blonde locks down.

In a caption, the Toxic singer wrote, “No music 🎶🎶 ??? Why is silence so loud 🔊 ??? So loud you could almost cut it 🙄🙄 !!!” The caption may or may not have been throwing shade at ex-Kevin.

Britney Spears caught up in drama with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney was front-page news via her ex-husband last weekend as he opened up to Daily Mail and claimed that the blonde’s sons Jayden and Sean have chosen to stay away from her, despite loving her. Kevin, who married Britney following a 2004-commenced romance, also shaded Britney’s recent topless posts on social media.

Britney has fired back, with her new husband Sam Asghari also supporting her.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the pop star wrote, adding that she gave her teen sons “everything.”

Britney Spears’ new husband Sam Asghari wades in

She continued, “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.”

Meanwhile, personal trainer Sam, who married Britney on June 9, took to his Instagram, writing, “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Britney and Kevin got married back in 2004 and the two finalized their divorce in 2007.