Britney Spears stuns hiking in skintight spandex by ocean

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Britney Spears is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her super-fit figure during a weekend hike.

The pop princess, 40, proved she’s 100% still got it as she updated her Instagram on Saturday night, posting a nature-filled workout by the ocean and including June-married husband Sam Asghari.

Posting for her 41 million followers, the Womanizer singer sizzled in bubblegum-pink, showing off her gym-honed body and reminding fans that the early days of marriage to personal trainer Sam are going well.

Opting for video mode, Britney posed all smiles from a wooden deck and amid steep hills and a blue ocean backdrop.

Flaunting her legs, toned shoulders, and cleavage, the Grammy winner sizzled in a plunging and hot pink strappy top, peeping a white bra beneath it and pairing her look with little blue shorts, socks, and sneakers.

Adding in shades as her hair blew around in the wind, Britney swung her hips from side to side during a solo moment, then snuggling up to actor Sam, who wore a muscle-flaunting blue top and carried a white towel.

Taking to her caption, Spears wrote: “Power of nature & My hubby.”

Britney made global headlines in June as she and Iranian-born Sam tied the knot. The wedding was quickly followed by a luxurious and exotic beach honeymoon, although Britney did not reveal where she and Sam vacationed.

Britney Spears stuns in June wedding to Sam Asghari

Sharing photos from her wedding bash and showing off her custom-made Versace wedding gown last month, Britney told fans:

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better.”

The singer has been married twice before — once to Jason Alexander and then again to Kevin Federline, father to her teenage sons Jayden and Sean.

Britney Spears chose celeb guests carefully

While none of Britney’s family attended the nuptials, a select few celebrities did. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton …,” Britney wrote, name-dropping the A-Listers in attendance.