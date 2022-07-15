Britney Spears stuns for backyard shorts gains

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Britney Spears is stunning in an itty-bitty crop top and shorts from her backyard as she gains some perspective.

The newly-married singer, 40, decided to go down the throwback route as she updated her 41 million+ Instagram followers this week with a scathing message that wound up positive. Britney was asserting her ground as she shook off the haters and focused on her mental health.

The Grammy winner shared two photos from her old Los Angeles property, posing in shorts and a peasant-style top and flaunting her figure in a low-key way.

Britney sent the camera a direct gaze as she posed from a stone terrace backed by lawns and shrubbery.

Looking a little sad, the blonde nonetheless wowed with her abs on display as she stood amid sun and shade, with a caption opening:

“When you finally realize your worth and value … that MEANS way more than being liked.”

Britney Spears references To Kill A Mockingbird

In a somewhat rambling caption, the Toxic singer continued: “I have learned that up chatter resonates with different grounds … different awareness … different PRESENCE … I bring this up because I feel like there is a reason why I like the song ‘S.O.S’ by @off.indila 🎶 … I think there’s a different meaning to it for everyone …”

Britney also asked fans if they’d ever seen To Kill A Mockingbird, then said that she interprets “the words” her “own way,” here likening herself to a six-year-old.

Britney Spears says ‘call me crazy’

The pop princess further wrote: “I feel like whenever there is a 3rd party with her son, husband or whomever she loves, the third party takes over and takes HER BANNER … meaning her identity called my OWN!!!” before saying: “Call me crazy or whatever.”

In latter parts of her caption, Spears confirmed she is finding “clarity” and that she has a “lot of reflecting to do.”

Britney’s mental health has long proven a headline-maker. The star is open about her bipolar diagnosis, although fans largely feel she is more stable than her 2000s spiral days.

Last month, Britney looked happier than ever as she married personal trainer beau Sam Asghari. The two have since enjoyed a luxurious beach honeymoon.

Asghari began dating Britney in 2016 after meeting her on the set of her Slumber Party music video. The couple is aiming to welcome a child following a tragic miscarriage shortly before their June wedding.