Britney Spears straddles jet ski without pants

Britney Spears has been getting her jet ski on while sharing photos from two recent vacations. The 40-year-old pop princess has made May headlines for a quick Las Vegas visit, with previous months also seeing her fly out to Mexico, this prior to her now-ended pregnancy.

In an Instagram share posted yesterday, the Toxic singer let her 41 million+ followers in on the good times she’d had, and that included some water sports.

Britney Spears is jet ski game strong

Britney opened with little indication that this was a vacay post. The Grammy winner shared only a bowl of flowers, although a swipe right showed more.

Masked up as she stayed COVID-safe, Spears was seen out on the open water and amid semi-cloudy skies as she and another female enjoyed a jet ski.

Britney was in the driving seat, wearing only an oversized white tee and shades as she flashed her toned legs. Seemingly makeup-free, the blonde wore her signature locks swept up into a messy bun, with plenty more fun to come.

Next up was an adorable dinner date shot with hubby-to-be Sam Asghari – Britney stunned in a silky, striped, and v-neck dress while perched on personal trainer Sam’s lap. Further photos showed the 2016-commenced couple snuggling in Sin City, with the rest of the gallery dedicated to various kinds of artwork.

“Mexico and Las Vegas…I guess it’s good to stir it up,” Britney wrote.

Spears’ Vegas trip had come with a giant reminder of how the city once hosting her Residency still has her back. Britney shared a massive hotel-front billboard of her face, one reading: “RESORTS WORLD LOVES BRITNEY” earlier this month, this as she shared her shenanigans from the Nevada city, even sharing footage of herself jokingly throwing Asghari into a hotel pool.

“Devil in disguise 😈 !!! Nights in Vegas 🌄 … Thank you Cade and @resortsworldlv for inviting me 🥹 !!!! Or wait … did I invite myself 😬😬 ??? Either way thanks for showing me such a good time 🤧🤧 !!!” the singer captioned her gallery.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will try for another baby

Britney continues to make headlines for putting on a brave front following the tragic loss of her unborn baby this month. April 11 marked the blonde announcing her pregnancy as she and Asghari excitedly awaited to start a family, however the pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

Britney and Sam have vowed to keep trying to make two a three. The lovebirds are also engaged, this coming shortly after Spears’ 13 years of conservatorship ended in November 2021.