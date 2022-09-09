Britney Spears sticks out tongue while ‘trying to be sexy’

Britney Spears calls herself “weird” while sticking out her tongue in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is bumping up her confidence level by showing a different side of herself on social media.

The 40-year-old singer, known as the “Princess of Pop,” has consecutively been updating her millions of fans with the latest happenings in her life via Instagram.

Although she has notably been very open with followers on the platform, Britney opted for a more carefree post yesterday amidst a slew of other uploads.

While rocking a pair of large-framed eyeglasses, she shared a simple selfie while playfully sticking her tongue out for the camera. She finished off her look with a red floral top, two necklaces, and her hair in a high updo.

In her caption, Britney told her followers that the selfie represented what she looks like in “real life,” as opposed to how she sometimes presents herself on social media.

She wrote, “Me trying to be sexy and s**t feeling myself on gram … but damn it actually helps with my confidence … but here’s me not on instagram !!!!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 I’m so weird sorry 😜😜😜 !!!”

Fans say they love seeing Britney Spears’ quirky side

Although the Toxic star may sometimes get mixed reactions from fans on her Instagram posts, it seemed as if many were quick to let Britney know that her quirky side was appreciated.

Followers chimed in with comments such as, “I love you no matter what Queen,” “Admirable,” and, “We love quirky britney.”

Since Britney apologized for being “weird” in her caption, many followers also took the chance to justify it as a good thing. “Being weird is being unique! You are unique Briney, in all the best ways,” one user wrote.

Another fan commented, “Staying weird is the only way to survive planet earth as far as I can tell.”

Of course, if there’s one person who most likely appreciates Britney Spears’ quirky side, it’s her now-husband Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears recognizes engagement anniversary to Sam Asghari

Hours before Britney shared her selfie, she took to Instagram with a photo of her alongside her husband, Sam Asghari.

Sam popped the question to Britney in September of 2021, which means the one-year anniversary is soon approaching. She shared a snapshot of the two dressed up on the beach with the caption, “The 12th is our one year anniversary of getting engaged.”

Britney and Sam tied the knot earlier this year inside her lavish Thousand Oaks home, which was transformed into a fairytale setting for the couple.

Although there may have been a bit of drama surrounding the wedding, it seems as if the two are doing better than ever as they head into celebrating one year of Britney accepting Sam’s proposal.