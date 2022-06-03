Britney Spears spreads love in tight white shorts

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is showering the digital space with love and good wishes as she both reflects on her own past and on issues currently being faced by America. The singer, 40, updated her Instagram earlier this week and with a throwback to 2020, although her caption added a 2022 stamp.

Posting for her 41 million followers, the Womanizer hitmaker stunned fans in the peasant crop top she so famously wore during early parts of the pandemic, with a swipe right bringing in video action as she modeled teeny-tiny white shorts.

Britney Spears shows good heart in tiny shorts

Smiling while shot against a plain backdrop and wearing the printed crop top that was all over her Instagram in 2020, Britney stunned with a deep gaze and slight smile while in her L.A. mansion’s backyard.

Rocking wispy bangs and smokey eyeliner, the Grammy winner shared a similar shot with a swipe, then appearing in a confident home runway display while showing off her famous legs in micro hot pants.

Strutting her stuff with her hair straightened as she flaunted her toned abs and tan, Britney confirmed her post was old in a caption also appearing to note the 21 people left dead in the recent Texas school shooting.

“When there’s so much confusion and grief going on in the world where things really don’t make sense … it’s kind of hard to move forward !!! Our world 🌎 and our schools 🏫 and communities definitely need guidance and support !!!” Britney opened.

Britney Spears taking time to ‘reflect’

Reminding fans of photography project Project Rose, the blonde added:

“I’m taking this time this week to reflect instead of moving forward so fast … which is hard cause that’s how we find passion !!!!! Anyways here’s me reflecting on Project Rose 2 years ago but without the rose 🌹 actually in my hair 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 !!!! The video is not professional by any means but hey … I like the song 🎶 and my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ is down in this one not up like the other one 👱🏼‍♀️ !!!! God bless !!!! Psss time flies ⏳ … this is 2 years old already !!!!”

Project Rose caused major buzz in 2020 as fans, wondering if the singer was okay, watched her repeatedly posing from her backyard while in similar outfits and often with a beautiful fresh rose crown in her hair. Britney then defended the posts, confirming they weren’t recycled, even clapping back that she’d worn the peasant blouse “17 times.” The drama came while Britney’s conservatorship case was heating up and before its November 2021 end.