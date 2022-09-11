Britney Spears sizzles in hot pink bra and miniskirt

Britney Spears at World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Every day in Britney Spears’ world is fashion week and her latest Instagram proves it.

Britney Spears shared a new carousel of pictures with her in outfits she decided to try on for her loyal following on social media.

The pictures range from dresses to underwear and more.

The biggest highlight among these photos is Spears in a hot pink underwear miniskirt match-up that certainly sizzles like none other.

The first image shows Spears showing off her tan and toned body in a hot pink bra with a miniskirt to add to the heat.

She is wearing what appears to be a stone-studded oval bronze necklace and earrings with pearls. And just like her wardrobe, she is letting her hair down in the picture.

Britney Spears rocks hot pink bra and miniskirt

The other standouts in the collection include an alluring red minidress that Spears wears at the end of the photo set and a long sleeve floral minidress that she wore with pigtails.

The setting where she took these pictures is unclear but seems to be in the kitchen or dining room.

Whether it’s in pictures or video, this is continued proof that Spears loves putting on a show for her fans both on and off the stage.

And given the latest news, it’s quite possible Britney might return to the stage soon.

Britney Spears and Elton John make magic with Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears Has a lot to celebrate at the moment with the new single Hold Me Closer topping the charts.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the singer took to Instagram to celebrate the song going number 1 on iTunes in 40 countries–as well as number 6 on the Billboard 100.

In that same post Britney wished her thanks to her fanbase by writing, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now 🌹🚀🥇 !!!”

Paris Hilton has been supporting Britney’s song leading up to the release, even describing the track as “insane.

Upon release, Hilton went on TikTok to share a video of her dancing to the song. In the video, Hilton can be seen in a pink tracksuit dancing next to a pink Malibu Barbie type vehicle.

https://www.tiktok.com/@parishilton/video/7136187722703654187

Paris exclaimed her excitement about the single by writing, “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖.”

The song Hold Me Closer is a reimagining of the 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, and it also features vocals from Elton John himself.

The single can be heard on all major music streaming platforms right now.