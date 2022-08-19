Britney Spears shows skin in ‘reflective’ fashion photo dump

Britney Spears is sharing some of her most fashionable moments with fans as she ‘reflects’ on her looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/Admedia

Britney Spears is no stranger to social media as the Princess of Pop often uses her online presence to vent her feelings and open up on things she went through.

Recently married after being released from her conservatorship, Britney’s posts haven’t changed much as she still shares dancing videos and quotes and occasionally puts her family on blast.

Her 42.1 million Instagram followers never know what to expect from the star, though mostly, everyone just wishes Britney the best with her life now that she’s able to make her own decisions.

Britney enjoys sharing some of her fashionable looks with her fans and followers, often showing off her outfits and letting fans know which ones are her favorite.

In a recent post, she shared several photos of some of her looks, noting that she was “reflecting back !!!” and screenshotting some of her “fashion videos.”

The photos featured three of her outfits at different angles as she posed for the video, mostly rocking her iconic crop-top and low-rise pants look.

Britney Spears shares fashion photos in crop tops and low-rise pants

The first outfit fans get a glimpse of is one that features a rather sheer, white crop-top with delicate flower embroidery on the front. The top features capped sleeves, and she paired the look with dark, low-rise jeans. Her hair is in a messy style in the photos as she gazes at the camera with her hands on the waistline of her pants.

Her next outfit is a little more colorful, as it features a frilly, form-fitting yellow crop top and white shorts. She takes a similar pose here, keeping her hands near her waist, but her hair is loosely pulled back and styled.

The third look offers similar hair and poses as the second but a brand new outfit. She poses in a pink, floral crop top that features off-the-shoulder long sleeves, a deep neckline, and a peekaboo cutout. She finished the look with white shorts and neutral sandals.

Britney admitted in the caption, “This is just me trying to be pretty [winking emojis] !!! I literally SUUUUUCK, but at least I can admit it [winking emoji] [shrug emoji] !!!”

Regardless of how Britney feels about herself, she has some long-time friends on her side, including popstar Madonna.

Britney Spears honors Madonna for her birthday

Shortly after sharing her fashion photos, Britney shared another post wishing Madonna a happy birthday.

Madonna came to Britney’s wedding earlier this summer, which Britney seems to be over the moon about to this day.

The two women kissed at her wedding and shared a hug in their photo together as Britney looked super happy to have Madonna there.

Though Britney has struggled with rocky relationships between her family and friends, it looks like Madonna will always have Britney’s back.