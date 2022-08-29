Britney Spears shows skin in hot red bikini and heels

Britney Spears opens her shirt to reveal a smoking hot red bikini and heels. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

As the MTV Video Music Awards aired, a former staple, Britney Spears, showed skin on a different platform– her Twitter.

After Britney erased her Instagram this week, something she has done in the past, fans worried that they would miss out on Britney’s content.

Lucky for Britney Stans, she took to her Twitter to share some footage as she strutted her stuff in a red bikini.

The video began with Britney in a white jacket with a collar and black stitching.

She stood in a hallway with beautifully designed floors and a gorgeous door.

Britney looked at the camera with her signature blonde tresses falling past her shoulders in loose waves.

Reminiscent of VMA performances in the past, Britney ripped off her jacket to reveal a skimpy red bikini. Britney pivoted her hips back and forth and walked confidently toward the camera. The pop star paired her string bikini with wedges.

Britney struck many poses during the 33-second clip as she played with her hair and smiled at the camera. Britney’s bikini video quickly earned 1.1 million views from fans and curious followers.

At the end of the clip, Britney looked at the camera as she touched up her makeup with her fingers. She touched her undereye area and opened her mouth as she did upward motions above her cheekbones.

Britney’s tweet read, “Just touching on the door!!! Psss I messed up at the end of the video with my edit !!! Oops!!”

Just touching on the door 🚪 !!!

Psss I messed up at the end of the video with my edit !!! Oops 🙈 !!! pic.twitter.com/rFVgZamyMR — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 28, 2022

Britney Spears drops new single with Elton John

Britney Spears took the Dua Lipa route and dropped a single with Elton John. Dua’s single with Elton enjoyed massive popularity, and fans can only hope the Toxic songstress has the same luck.

Britney erased her Instagram at the same time as rumors of new music swirled. At the same time, Britney’s pal Paris Hilton sang the praises of the new collaboration.

Britney announced the news on Twitter, where she wrote, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!! It’s pretty d**n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …@eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

The Britney and Elton duet, Hold Me Closer, came out on August 26.