Britney Spears shows off toned thighs in lacy bodysuit and fishnets with a trivia question

Britney Spears at The 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Britney Spears is feeling nostalgic as the pop star shared a throwback photo with her millions of fans on social media.

Britney is no stranger to fashion as she frequently delights in sharing her endless wardrobe on Instagram.

As reported by Monsters and Critics yesterday, the famous singer released a photo set of clothes that she tried on for her followers, with two noteworthy standouts including a minidress and string bikini.

This time, Britney offered a blast from the past involving a snapshot of her from a live performance.

The photo shows Britney in a lacy outfit with fishnets doing choreography at an unknown venue.

And she playfully captions the post with “What year is it?” while adding dancer emojis.

Britney Spears in a lacy top with fishnets

While we cannot confirm this, many commenters seem to be guessing that the photo is from the 2009 Circus Tour.

In the picture, Britney is wearing fishnet stockings with a lacy bodysuit top. The top also seems to contain strips of leather trim around the outfit’s seams.

And as a cherry on top, the outfit has a drape in the back like a seductive cape. Her dancers can be seen in the back wearing elaborate black outfits and masks that could have been used as props in the movie Eyes Wide Shut.

The Circus Tour (or the promoted name The Circus Starring Britney Spears) kicked off in March 2009 and featured The Pussycat Dolls. The choreography was also done by Wade Robinson.

The tour itself was established to promote her 2008 album Circus.

She might be feeling nostalgic but she has plenty on the horizon she has to offer including a collaboration with Elton John.

Britney Spears releases new song with Elton John

Back in late August, Britney announced a remake of Tiny Dancer with the new title Hold Me Closer. Elton John also blessed the track with his vocals on the new rendition of the famous song.

She made the announcement on Twitter before temporarily deleting Instagram saying, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!! It’s pretty d**n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time …@eltonofficial !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

The song also nabbed the attention of Paris Hilton who described the powerhouse collaboration as “amazing.”

Hold Me Closer can be streamed on all major music platforms such as Spotify right now.