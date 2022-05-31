Britney Spears shows off thigh-skimming pajamas

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is showing off her killer figure and her loungewear style all in one go. The 40-year-old singer was all smiles from her L.A. home over Memorial Day weekend, posting a joyous video and a low-key fashion showoff for her 41 million+ Instagram followers.

Britney went leggy and with a red playsuit outfit, also throwing in a mean pair of stomping boots.

Britney Spears stuns in leggy pajama look

The Circus singer posed from her marbled living room floor, swinging her hips from side to side and cradling a gorgeous cat.

Flaunting her toned legs and summer-ready body, the mom of two modeled a red-and-black printed playsuit with a short shorts finish, pairing her one-piece with black boots rising to her ankles.

The Grammy winner went for a bombshell blonde hair finish, of course donning her signature dark eyeliner as she joked about the look being an alternative option for the Met Gala – Spears did not attend the annual fashion event held earlier this year in New York City.

“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!” she wrote.

Britney appears to have been taking it easy as she and beau Sam Asghari continue to accept the loss of their baby and both grieve and plan their future. In May, Britney suffered a miscarriage, losing the baby she’d announced she was expecting back on April 11.

One addition to the Spears/Asghari household has stayed a constant, though. In February, the blonde welcomed her adorable dog, Sawyer.

Britney Spears gets new dog

Taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of her new pooch, Spears wrote: “I’m introducing the new edition to my family … his name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!! I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately. It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!!”

“Such intelligent animals … dogs think people are God … cats don’t because they know better !!!!” the pop star added.

Britney has also made May headlines for a short Las Vegas visit, plus nude reposts from her Mexico travels – the latter came ahead of her now-ended pregnancy.