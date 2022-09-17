Britney Spears shows off tan lines while getting ‘sweaty’

Britney Spears at The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com

Britney Spears is breaking a sweat while revealing fresh tan lines in the dance studio.

She shared a now-deleted video of her rocking some moves to her 42 million followers on Instagram.

And the singer’s freshly sunbathed look was just the beginning of her fashionable appearance.

In the video, Spears is seen whipping fast hand motions, spinning, executing hair flips, and more.

Her outfit is similar to past videos with the pop singer sporting a low-hanging crop top (only this one is yellow.) She pairs the top with tiny black workout shorts that show off her dancing physique.

Spears captions the Instagram video by saying, “I’ve never sweat so much in my life 🎀🎀 !!!”

Britney Spears shows her tan lines and breaks a sweat

She completes the sweat-induced package by having her hair in a ponytail and an alluring eye shadowy gaze.

And as Spears spins, shakes, and pops her hands to the rhythm, she does so to the banging tempos of Enigma and Noga Erez.

This is not the first time she has worn the crop top and workout shorts pairing.

Just recently, Spears appeared in the same dance studio and had a spiritually emotional release on camera.

Britney dances and has a spiritual moment on camera

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the Toxic singer shared a video of herself dancing to Indila’s emotional track S.O.S.

The video shows Britney really feeling the track as she passionately spins, rapidly flails and twirls her hands, and then cups her face.

She ends the heart-wrenching dance by reaching out toward her camera and she is visibly tearing up.

Spears was wearing a white crop top instead and the familiar black workout shorts.

She got vulnerable and feisty with her haters by writing, “It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera !!!”

She further writes, “It’s not a breakdown a**holes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more 🌹🌹🌹 !!! Psss… bawling.”

And that is not the only reason for the pop singer to have emotions.

Britney Spears and Elton John release a song

Just this month, Britney Spears thanked her fans for her new single Hold Me Closer being number 1 in 40 countries on iTunes.

In the Instagram post she wrote, “Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now.”

The song Hold Me Closer is a poppy club-style reimagining of Elton John’s 1971 classic Tiny Dancer— and Elton John himself lends vocals on the track.

The song can be streamed on all major music streaming platforms right now.