Britney Spears shows off purple hair in her discount minidress

Britney Spears is an open book, whether she’s sharing her feud with her sister Jamie or her latest outfit.

The pop star said goodbye to her traditional blonde hair and hello to a new purple hairdo. Britney also rocked a discount dress and red boots to complete the new look.

Britney has been embroiled in a bitter feud with her family, specifically her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

After regaining her freedom after her 13-year draconian conservatorship, Britney has put her family on blast.

She recently sent her sister a cease and desist letter after calling out what she claims are lies about her in Jamie’s new memoir.

However, the pop legend appears to be moving on with her recent Instagram snaps.

Britney rocks purple hair and a mini dress

The singer shared the new look in a recent Instagram video and explained why she decided to go purple.

The star admits in the caption that it was a spontaneous decision writing the following:

“Here’s me with purple hair 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄 I’m bored, ok ??? she wrote, continuing:

“Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … Here’s me in a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots 👗👢.”

Britney shared the mirror video while listening to Cyndi Lauper’s song; Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Britney appears to be a fan of those red boots, previously sharing a different video with a different outfit with the same boots.

In the video, Britney rocked the Southern cowgirl look and shared the following caption:

“Me after my fever 🤒 … I’m definitely better !!!! These boots 👢 are made for walking … that’s just they’ll do … one of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you 💋💋💋🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!!”

The Slave 4 U singer also donned the fiery red boots in a cute photo with her fiancé Sam Ashgari.

Britney gets a win in court against her father

After Britney got back her freedom last year, she still has to battle her father in court for the money she earned during her successful career.

The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, went against legal representatives for her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

According to CNN, Judge Brenda Penny ruled against her father’s request to set aside money from her $60 million estate for legal feeds, which includes his own.

The report also notes that Jamie allegedly paid himself $6 million during his daughter conservatorship and attempted to pitch a TV show on the Cooking Channel featuring himself titled Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears.