Britney Spears shows off her body in a crop top

Britney Spears shows some skin. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Peter West/AcePixs

Britney Spears is not letting nude photo controversy get in the way of her happiness. The pop star shared some new photos where she showed off her style in her foyer.

Britney’s foyer has been the background to many of her photos and videos throughout the years.

Britney, who is pregnant with her third child, has used Instagram to express her feelings and share fashion and travel photos and videos. Her 40 million+ followers get to enjoy Britney’s next chapter as she shares content on social media.

Although some fans have expressed concern over Britney’s nude photos, the singer does not care about critics. Other fans believe Britney is just trying to express herself after more than a decade in a restrictive conservatorship.

Either way, Britney is not showing signs of slowing down with her latest photo dump.

Britney Spears poses in a series of crop tops

Britney Spears shared a new assortment of fashion photos, and she bared her taut tummy for fans.

Britney wore gray slacks, pointed heels, and, of course, a red long-sleeve floral crop top.

She added a red rose emoji in the right corner of the pictures. Britney also sported a dark red crop top that showed off her flat stomach.

Britney’s light blonde hair was in a middle part, and her extensions fell past her shoulders and down her back. She wore a large choke that featured a pink flower and a red band. She rocked her signature dark eyeliner as she smiled and posed for the camera.

In another photo, Britney wore a white crop top with ties at the bottom. She paired the floral white top with a cowboy hat, low-rise dark blue jeans, and black ankle boots.

She wrote in the caption, “My favorite fashion finds 💋💋💋💋 !!!”

As per usual, her comments section was full of compliments for the recently freed singer.

Britney Spears’ nude photo controversy

Britney Spears is no stranger to controversy. Throughout the years, she has been embroiled in multiple scandals. She recently caused a stir when she posted nude photos on her Instagram page.

The series of photos featured a completely nude Britney Spears as she strategically placed emojis to cover her private areas.

Britney has never been afraid to show some skin, but some fans seemed alarmed by the onslaught of nude photos on social media.

It appears that Britney is having a good time as she enjoys her third pregnancy and plans a wedding to Sam Asghari.