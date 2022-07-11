Britney Spears shows off abs as she returns home from honeymoon, fans still worried

Britney Spears bared her abs in a crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Britney Spears has once again worn a revealing outfit while dancing around the living room of her old house, rambling about her AA sponsor and being bored.

Britney posted to Instagram on Sunday, wearing a pink and white short-sleeved crop top with beige formal shorts. She paired the ensemble with black heels and two necklaces, including a black choker.

Britney Spears wore a crop top and strutted towards the camera

The Oops!..I Did It Again singer wore her hair down in the usual messy style, with her dark roots on display. Her makeup was also done in the look she has become known for as of late; very dark, smokey eyes and a light pink lip.

She walked a few steps toward the camera and hooked her thumbs around the belt loop of her shorts to pull them down and show off her hips. Britney put her curvy abs on display, clearly having spent a lot of time in the sun as she looked bronzed to perfection.

Britney posted another rambling caption that was a bit hard to follow, writing, “This was today at my old house [house emoji] … can’t show new one yet … still in renovation … but this is today bored out of my mind [cry laughing emoji] !!! One of my old AA sponsors called me and said “how are ya”??? I said “moving forward but it’s hard to let go too”… I told her I’ve read WAY too many self help books [books emoji] … blah blah … like I’m assuming girls who talk about it for 2 hours … STOP !!! It isn’t that deep … she said go shake your fucking ass [cry laughing emojis] !!!

Not all of Britney’s followers were fans of the video

The video received over 166k views, though not all of Britney’s followers were big fans of it. A few left comments about the fact that Britney frequently posts the same videos, and some criticized her makeup and hair.

One follower wrote, “I’m convinced you’re color blind,” and another wrote, “I love her but It’s kinda odd that she always looks like a sorority girl in the early aughts doing the walk of shame. “Next day” makeup and all….”

A third wrote, “Same content, different day.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari just bought a new house

Britney and her new husband Sam Asghari, recently bought an $11.8 million house in Calabasas, the same area where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker live, as well as Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The house was previously owned by Justin and Hailey Bieber and includes six bedrooms, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and a pool with a waterslide.