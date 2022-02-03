Britney Spears shows off a teeny yellow and white bikini as she rolls in the sand and surf

Britney Spears at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in 2018. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears has shown off her toned figure once again.

Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a reel of herself in a tiny yellow and white bikini.

In the video, Spears is seen strutting on a sandy beach, then going into the water.

She is also seen smiling and wearing sunglasses.

Spears chose the fitting song, Bodak Yellow by Cardi B, for the reel.

She also added a clip of a white tiger walking on a beach to the beginning of the reel.

Britney Spears’ bikini posts

This isn’t the first time Spears has shown off her figure in the yellow and white bikini. In fact, she has three other Instagram posts in which she is wearing the same bikini.

The first time she posted herself wearing the yellow number was on January 24. In that particular reel, she was seen laying down on a towel, presumably tanning. The location of the video was revealed in her caption to be Maui.

Spears posted a second reel of herself in the bikini the following day. In that reel, she was wearing heels and moving her hips from side to side.

In a third video, she was seen dancing around indoors.

She added a lengthy caption to the third bikini post, writing: “Part 3 to my yellow bathing suit…. I’m bringing such a delicate feature to the screen this summer … featuring my a**… And since most know me so well, this double ray of sunshine might just light up your world with a subtitle called ‘apples’!!!

She continued, “Because that’s the only thing raining on me. I might even make some juice with this flood…but with two new animals in my home as I depart for some alone time … I do miss them so much, yet there’s an angst beneath my bones that knows there’s something else I’m beginning to raise as in rise…It’s raising hell to a T … so defiant and sharp it puts a splendor up any man’s a** 8 feet away, so beckon if you may or cry out with tongue or better yet whisper with one prayer !!!! You know why ???? Because raising hell is a departure on all levels. So nice to SHARE and GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears feud

The “angst beneath [her] bones” may have been referring to her feelings towards her family.

Spears recently called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, for lying in her new tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said.

She also made a dig at her sister by dancing to Bad Liar by Selena Gomez.

The drama comes following the shocking revelations from Spears’ conservatorship.