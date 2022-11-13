Britney Spears was radiant in a red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears showed off her sense of style in a red dress.

The red dress was perfect for Britney’s complexion and featured short puffed sleeves that fell off the shoulders to give the dress a strapless appearance. It cropped at the thighs to show off her long legs, and the pattern included white flowers.

Britney accessorized with a beautiful necklace and a couple of bracelets as she paired the dress with black boots that went mid-way up her calf.

The Princess of Pop styled her voluminous blonde hair to flow over one shoulder in a cascade of long wavy locks. Her makeup was spectacular, with dark liner, glossy lips, and rosy cheeks.

Britney also included other outfits in the series of photos she posted to Instagram. The other outfits included a white crop top with gray pants and a cowgirl hat, a pink crop top with sleeves, a lovely floral crop top, and a fuzzy coat.

The singer and songwriter’s overall look was beautiful, confident, and ready to show off her incredible taste in fashion. She included in her caption, “Clothes are so much fun !!!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears reveals her fitness philosophy

Britney posted a video to Instagram that showed off her fitness routine as she lifted dumbbells and showed off her athleticism in a tiny black crop top and pink shorts. She paired the outfit with sunglasses and styled her hair in a high ponytail with a few strands hanging free in the front.

In her caption, Britney revealed some of her philosophies on how she stays fit.

The star said that she keeps toned abs by practicing cardio. “My abs only come out I guess when I run which I hate doing but somebody’s gotta do it !!!!!” she wrote.

Britney Spears channels a white butterfly in a tiny crop top

Britney posted a lovely series of photos in which she channeled her butterfly energy in a white crop top with puffed sleeves that also featured little butterflies.

The singer paired the top with tiny black shorts and a lovely necklace. Her hair flowed in beautiful waves around her head, and her makeup was gorgeous, with soft eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Britney completed the outfit with tall white boots that went all the way up to her knees. She was radiant, and it looked as though this star was ready to take flight.

The post earned over 62,000 likes.