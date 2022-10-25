Britney Spears shows off her toned body in a black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears is living her best life as she is finally free after years of being told what she could and could not do.

The beautiful blonde has a love-hate relationship with social media, so she often shares and then deletes as the days pass.

She had been quiet for a while, but that all changed this week when she returned with a vengeance.

This time, Britney decided to share some throwback footage from her vacations, showing off various looks.

Britney strutted her stuff down a hotel hallway in a skin-tight black dress.

It was thigh-skimming and had one should strap, revealing the pop icon was braless in the dress.

Britney Spears shares throwbacks after return to social media

Britney Spears is the queen of posting, deleting, and even deactivating her social media accounts.

She is known for lashing out at her family, especially with accusations about what happened during the conservatorship.

The recent shimmy video is a throwback from her time in Maui and Mexico, two experiences she shared as she had them.

Britney captioned the post, in part, “TB to Mexico and Maui … it’s good to stir it up sometimes !!! The people in Hawaii were so gentle and kind … and it’s crazy what nature can do for your soul.”

Dancing appears healing for the beautiful pop star, as she often shares videos of twirling to different music. Almost always, she wears similar attire, including short black shorts and tops that bare her midriff.

Britney Spears gets support from friends

Since her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has gotten a lot of support from her friends and followers. There was an entire movement dedicated to freeing her from the confinement of what she was trapped in, and finally, it all fell into place.

When she married Sam Asghari, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore were among the guests invited to the June event.

As accusations go back and forth, Britney and her family remain estranged. Lynn Spears has attempted to apologize to her daughter. However, it appears that she isn’t ready to move forward with her mom after all of the years.

Britney appears happy in the life she has with Sam as they continue to travel together and enjoy married life. She has expressed a desire to have more children and did fall pregnant with her husband, but unfortunately, she miscarried.

Two things you can always count on Britney for are killer outfits and over-the-top dance moves.