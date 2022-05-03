Britney Spears shimmies hips in thigh-skimming shorts

Britney Spears smiles at the 4th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is sending out major moves while in tiny plaid shorts and a sports bra. The Grammy winner is currently in the news for her April 11 pregnancy announcement, with her latest social media video clearly coming as a throwback.

Spears, expecting her baby with beau Sam Asghari, posted for her 41 million followers last night, showing rehearsal footage with a dance crew and proving that Hips Don’t Lie isn’t just for Colombian singer Shakira.

Britney Spears wows with killer dance moves

The Toxic singer gained over 500,000 likes as she was filmed in a studio with wooden floors and surrounded by shirtless male dancers.

Drawing the eye with her toned figure, Britney bopped around and burned off calories while in pale green and checkered shorts, also showing off her flat stomach in a bubblegum-pink sports bra.

Britney swished her hair around during the energetic dance session, with a caption explaining a little more.

“This is is [sic] from 4 years ago … three months before my dad sent me to that place !!! No lie … even though I taught this routine I messed up like crazy because there were new dancers that were way bigger than me and I got way too excited 🙄😆👄 !!! Psss on my break I guess it’s a good time to REFLECT,” she wrote.

Recent posts from Britney have been both celebrating her pregnancy and throwing shade – she isn’t done hating on the multiple documentaries made over her. Posting in shorts and a hoodie from singer Beyonce’s Ivy Park line last month, the newly-pregnant star told fans:

“This is one of the longest videos I have ever made … it’s almost 2 min buddy 🙄 !!! If you REALLY think about it as many nasty pics and distorted stories MURICA documentaries have done on a spin of MY LIFE … it’s time I TAKE MY TIME ⏰ !!! Pssss @beyonce thank you for this cool green hoodie.”

Britney Spears is busy on Instagram amid pregnancy

Spears’ video had also shown her in cut-off denim shorts and a knotted-up white shirt. The star has also been filling her Instagram with photos of pizza, seemingly hinting that pizza is one of her pregnancy cravings.

This is Spears’ third pregnancy. She shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2016, she commenced her relationship with Iranian Sam Asghari. The two recently confirmed their engagement, shortly before the pregnancy announcement.