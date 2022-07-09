Britney Spears shimmies hips in gravity-defying shorts

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Britney Spears’ home dancing action is back.

The 40-year-old singer has largely been making July headlines for sharing stunning photos and videos from her beachy honeymoon, but she hasn’t abandoned the barefoot home spinning that became the standard on her Instagram well over two years ago.

Britney Spears stuns spinning around in tiny shorts

Posting for her 41 million+ followers on Thursday, the pop princess showed off her fierce body and her dance moves in a throwback, busting out freestyle action while in barely-there and striped pajama shorts and confirming she and husband Sam Asghari are done with their two-week vacation.

Britney’s footage came from her old L.A. mansion – following her June wedding to personal trainer Asghari, the Circus singer purchased an $11.8 million property to start a clean slate.

Britney was seen shimmying her hips and twirling around while in her skimpy shorts, also wearing a cute navy blue crop top with a peasant blouse finish.

Swishing her hair around, Britney flaunted her lower back tattoo and her abs, with a caption offering a little more.

“Flying ✈️ home I found this magazine …,” Britney began, adding:

“I’m not sure who this guy is but I liked the key 🔑 tattoo on his right arm … obviously a sad story but I read that he flipped a quarter 🪙 and it came up heads !!! So when I danced I saw my son left a quarter on the piano 🎹… I picked it up and look what came up … heads or tails 😜😜😜 ??? Play on my friends !!! Psss this was shot on Christmas Day !!!! Pssss the British guy reminds me to believe in magic 🪄👙👙👙 Pssssss swipe for the 🔑 !!!!!”

The Grammy winner had made headlines two days ago for a video that’s now topped 1 million views.

Britney Spears in honeymoon bikini tops 1 million views

Sharing footage of herself in clear ocean waters and also enjoying a white sand beach, Britney stunned in her Wednesday share, showing off her figure in a green snakeskin bikini and writing that this was “Part 2” of her honeymoon. She called her getaway an “unbelievable piece of tropical paradise.”

Going humorous, Britney added: “Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ???”

Asghari is Spears’ third husband. The singer shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline – prior to wedding him, Britney was married to Jason Alexander.