Britney Spears shimmies hips in gravity-defying shorts

Britney Spears has been shimmying her famous figure in her trademark sports bra, and minuscule shorts look, this as she shares throwback footage dedicated to a very special someone.

The pop princess wrapped up the week with a post dedicated to her dog Sawyer, with a gallery honoring her Australian shepherd, also including some signature dance moves.

Britney Spears stuns dancing in doggy love post

Spears posted for her 41 million Instagram followers on Friday, opening with an adorable shot of her blue-eyed pooch hanging out indoors. Next up came a gloved hand gently petting him in the grass, although it all turned more active in the third slide.

Here, the Grammy winner was back to her barefoot living room dancing, shaking her hips and twirling around while in a hot pink and racerback sports bra, plus tiny and gravity-defying black shorts.

All barefoot and whipping her ponytail around, the iconic singer sent out her best dance moves with Sawyer present, with the footage clearly pre-baby bump. Britney is pregnant with her third child, having announced the exciting news back on April 11.

“Sawyer when he was a baby 🐶 !!! He’s actually really big now and hard to pick up !!! I’m pregnant but honestly I don’t care … I see those eyes 👀 and it’s over 😂 !!! I used to dance with him every day … well I still do sometimes 💃🏼 !!!” the caption read.

Spears had, back in March, outlined how she felt her dog helped her get through the traumatic experience of her now-ended conservatorship. The 40-year-old told fans:

“Thank you for dogs !!! Dog spelled backwards is God … not sure any correlation but I do think that dogs are extraordinary animals !!!” She added: “I found Sawyer in Maui, a gift from God !!! Literally !!! He held me so tight when I held him that I literally couldn’t leave the place.”

Britney Spears shades conservatorship in puppy love post

Gushing over her puppy, the Circus hitmaker continued: “If anyone comes in my room that he doesn’t know, he literally acts like a lion !!! He literally shows a protective side I wish I would have seen in my so called ‘protective system’ !!!…72 people you don’t know in and out of a house weekly … take your car away … animals … cold blooded criminals are never even forced to go through those measures !!! All for what ???”

Spears was here lashing out at the 13 years she spent under dad Jamie Spears’ grip. Since finding freedom, she’s gotten engaged to Iranian Sam Asghari, with the two now happily expecting their first child.