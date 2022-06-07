Britney Spears shimmies hips in gravity-defying shorts

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is twirling around at dizzying speeds and shimmying her killer hips in her trademark flimsy shorts look.

The pop princess, 40, continues to push past her devastating May miscarriage, and a video shared to her Instagram yesterday showed her with a big smile on her face – the video was, however, six months old.

Britney Spears all smiles in thigh-skimming shorts

Posting for her 41 million+ followers, the Circus singer showcased her iconic living room dance moves, busting her body to the beat while barefoot and flaunting her toned figure in a skimpy look.

Spears had chosen Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy track. Kinda mouthing to the popular lyrics, the blonde spun around in a tiny navy crop top with string bust ties, pairing her ab-flashing top with barely-there and striped pajama shorts in pale blue.

Highlighting her gym-honed legs and toned tummy, the Grammy winner also flashed her lower back tattoo as she whipped around.

“6 months ago,” a caption read with three rose emojis.

Fans have left over 88,000 likes. Britney is adored for her free-spirited and happy home dance sessions – the mom of two has busted out moves to singers Beyonce and Otis Redding. She rarely picks her own music, though.

Britney last month lost the baby she was expecting with personal trainer Sam Asghari, although the two are still working to start a family. One thing that hasn’t gone away is the book deal Britney is said to have signed $15 million to pen. The work is set to see the singer outline her rise to fame, family dramas, and 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year. Spears has also been busy trashing sister Jamie Lynn Spears over her recent book release.

Britney Spears shades sister over book release

Posting to Instagram as she hit out at her Netflix star sibling, Britney wrote:

“Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your[sic] f*cking lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Britney has also been sharing throwback content to a Mexico vacation she took ahead of announcing her pregnancy back on April 11. Here, the star looked happy and healthy as she posed bikini-clad from sandy shores. She’s also traveled to Hawaii in 2022.