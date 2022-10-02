Britney Spears shimmies happily in thigh-skimming shorts

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is delivering a “happy dance” as she joyfully spins around while barefoot and in a shorts look.

The pop princess is now legendary for her quirky dance moves on Instagram, and a new video this weekend reminded fans that she isn’t done with them.

Britney, 40, twirled around and shook her stuff from a studio while in tight black shorts and a girly crop top, also taking to her caption to confirm that she’s doing great.

Footage featured Britney showing off her toned legs and abs as she went sweetheart-style in a plunging and cap-sleeve crop top with a delicate bow design at the bust.

Drawing attention to her gym-honed figure, the singer went freestyle as she expressed herself through movement. She also wore her signature blonde locks down and was seen happily smiling.

In a caption, Britney told her followers:

“New edit of my dance to ‘S.O.S’ !!! I don’t cry in this one 😉😉😉 !!! Because it’s a HAPPY DANCE 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 !!!!”

Britney Spears packs on the dance moves for fall

September brought multiple dance videos as the newly married star celebrated her return to the music scene. In August, Britney released her Hold Me Closer single with Sir Elton John. Together, the duo topped charts.

On September 21, Britney posted in a yellow crop top and shorts getup while dancing. Here, she celebrated Hawaii, opening:

“Ok so maybe I over do it when I come to Maui 🏝 !!! I’m sorry but it’s awesome here 😍 !!! I actually want to wake up earlier in the morning ☀️!!! I’m awakened here !!! Maybe it’s my subconcious telling my consciousness to be guided to places of awakening ✨ !!!”

Britney Spears talks ‘awakening’ amid ended conservatorship

The Grammy winner, now enjoying a free life following 13 years of conservatorship, added:

“Maybe I should go jump in the water naked 😜 !!! That’s awakening but I definitely DON’T WANT TO OFFEND ANYONE.”

Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021. The singer has since made headlines for marrying third husband Sam Asghari and, before her marriage, sadly suffering a miscarriage as she and personal trainer Sam tried to start a family. Britney’s wedding was held on June 9 and including celebrity guests Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore, plus Madonna.

Britney is followed by 42 million on Instagram and introduces herself as an “artist” and a “mamma,” plus a “Chef in the works.”