Britney Spears spends time in Hollywood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

One of the ways Britney Spears stays connected with her fans is by sharing fun and playful videos on social media.

Many of the videos she regularly shares include some of her unique choreography and dance skills, which are sometimes reminiscent of her stage performances.

Other times, the talented musician simply shows off the fashionable or trendy pieces of clothing that she chooses to wear.

Britney recently shared a gorgeous video of herself wearing a nightgown made of a smooth and silky material.

In this particular video, she skipped out on dance moves and did a few model-like poses instead while creating her own catwalk and playing with her adorable dog.

Britney also twirled around in her silk nightgown, which had a low-cut scoop neck in the front and was designed to be completely sleeveless.

Britney Spears looks flawless in her silk nightgown

The gown also had a bit of lace material sewn in around her shoulders and collar. She added a pair of black heels with pointed toes on her feet and rocked a thin gold necklace around her neck.

The pop star wore her long blonde hair parted to the side in messy waves and made sure to keep up with her signature makeup look that includes thick lines of smudged eyeliner.

She added a caption that said, “First time showing me in my nightgown !!! They are all silk and beautiful [wonky face emojis] !!! Here’s me this morning FEELING MYSELF with my baby [dog emojis] !!! ‘Honest’ by Justin Bieber [sunglasses face emojis] !!! Psss I had a cup of coffee first of course [coffee cup emoji] !!!”

In a separate video on TikTok, Britney took a break from her signature poses and showed off her intense workout routine with her husband, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears shows off her exercise routine with Sam Asghari

Britney took to TikTok to show off her hard-core workout with the help of her husband, Sam. She started off her video sitting on a bench and taking a large swig of water before giving her arms a workout with dumbbells.

Next, she exercised her back and then went for butterfly extensions with similarly weighted dumbbells. About halfway through the video, she shared an affectionate moment with Sam before getting back to her workout and showing off her incredibly toned physique.

@britneyspears Ok so yeah … I’m showing my body !! I’m sweating like crazy !!! I’m proud I lost 5 pounds 😊 … ♬ Boys – Britney Spears

She opened up about being proud of herself in the video due to the fact that she successfully dropped five pounds.

Having a personal trainer for a husband is something that must come in handy to the princess of pop who stays in great shape.