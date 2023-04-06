Britney Spears has a life that few will ever experience, but even she can appreciate a unique moment.

The former Disney star has been vacationing in Mexico and making even more headlines than usual.

Britney divorce rumors have swirled after she and Sam Asghari were spotted separately and without wedding rings.

Additionally, Britney’s getaway to Mexico wasn’t with Sam. Instead, she was with Cade Hudson, her longtime pal and manager.

Posting from Mexico, Britney hit the beach and shared her adventures with her 41.9 million Instagram followers.

In the now-deleted post, Britney referenced what she found upon her arrival at the beach.

Britney Spears posts with ‘caution’ from Puerto Rico beach

Britney looked stylish, smiling at the camera with aviator sunglasses decorated with a rhinestone rim. Her signature blonde tresses featured a half-down, half-up look and blew in the wind from the Mexican water.

She sported a yellow and white off-the-shoulder crop top, standing in front of a beach with caution tape.

Britney Spears went to the beach and found some caution tape, referencing it in her caption. Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

The Toxic singer referenced the tape in a caption, revealing that she intended to go to the beach before seeing the warning.

Not pictured in the post was Cade, with whom she traveled to Mexico.

Britney Spears manager reportedly stages career intervention

Sources close to Britney told the Daily Mail that there was more to the Mexico trip than met the eye.

The sources revealed that Britney’s longtime manager and friend, Cade Hudson, took the chance in Mexico to convince Britney to return to music.

Now that Britney’s 13-year conservatorship has ended, Cade reportedly felt the singer should return to her craft.

With Sam away filming a movie and divorce rumors swirling, Cade took Britney south of the border to make his plea.

The source explained, “He wanted to have a career intervention and, at the same time, really help her to get back to herself. He told her she cannot throw in the towel yet and he has reminded her of who she really is.”

If Cade can convince Britney to revive her career, the results would likely be lucrative.

Britney Spears was a Pepsi spokesperson

In the early 2000s, Britney and Pepsi were practically synonymous.

Business Insider reported that Britney snagged $8 million from her Pepsi deal in 2001. Adjusted for inflation, that number would be even higher in 2023.

Who could forget the iconic commercials starring Britney, Pink, and Beyonce for a Super Bowl moment that made history?

Another moment that made history was a clip that has gone viral multiple times.

In 2003, Britney spoke with then CNN personality Tucker Carlson, and Pepsi was a topic of conversation.

In the interview, Tucker asked Britney her favorite kind of Pepsi.

Britney responded, “My favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi’s Pepsi.”