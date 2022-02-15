Britney Spears shares new Valentine’s Day dance in a red, low cut bodysuit that reveals lacy bra 

Britney Spears posts a new dance video for Valentine’s Day with a super low red bodysuit and red heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It is just another day and another Britney Spears dancing video.

The singer frequently posts dancing videos on her Instagram with fun messages for fans.

In the latest video, Britney dances in an interpretive dance style to Derniere Danse by Indila. She wears red heels and a red low-cut bodysuit that reveals her lacy tan bra.

The video has many cuts, which show the singer as she playfully moves her hair and hands in front of the character.

Britney Spears wishes fans a ‘Happy red heart day’ while dancing in low cut red bodysuit and exposed bra

Britney posted an Instagram video for her millions of followers in honor of Valentine’s Day. For the caption, she wrote “Happy red heart day” and three red hearts, an apparent reference to Valentine’s Day.

The singer dances to the French song, Derniere Danse. The post takes place at her home, the backdrop for many of her other dancing videos.

Britney wears a sexy Valentine’s Day look featuring red peep-toe heels, a red sleeveless deep V-neck bodysuit that shows her lacy tan bra, and red fingerless gloves.

Britney appears to be having fun–she flips her head and holds her hair straight above her head.

The last dancing video that Britney posted to Instagram to her Blackout song Get Naked. She was in a studio and wore a red strappy bodysuit and heels.

As for critics, she does not want to hear it! A few weeks after speaking to the court for the first time about her conservatorship of 13 years, Britney posted to Instagram.

Her caption said, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

Britney Spears is unhappy with little sister Jamie Lynn Spears

In the post about her dancing videos, she also took shots at little sister Jamie Lynn for the first time since her conservatorship began 13 years ago.

Britney wrote, “ Don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

Britney also took issue with Jamie Lynn’s new book, Things I Should Have Said. Spears wrote in part, “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

Sources at TMZ now say that Jamie Lynn plans to host a podcast with no topic off-limits. She plans to discuss her childhood and career, but no word yet if Jamie Lynn will talk about her big sister.

Wonder how Britney will feel about that.