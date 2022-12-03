Britney Spears shares loving tribute to sister Jamie Lynn leaving fans confused

Britney pictured at a photo call for her film Crossroads. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/NY Photo Press

Britney Spears is extending the olive branch to her estranged sister Jamie Lynn after calling her “scum” earlier this year.

After a judge granted the Toxic singer a release from her conservatorship in November last year, Spears let out her frustrations on her family — mostly her father, Jamie, and mother, Lynne.

In January, Britney took issue with her sister’s Nightline interview, in which she accused Jamie of trying to sell her book at her expense.

She later sent a cease and desist letter before the launch of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie claimed in the book was once Britney screaming at her face while she held her daughter.

She also described another incident where Britney locked the two of them in a room together while holding a knife.

Britney denied these incidents occurred and described the book as defamatory in the cease and desist.

It appears Britney has had a change of heart regarding her sister, which left fans confused.

Britney Spears gushes about ‘brave’ and ‘inspiring’ sister with a loving post

To celebrate her birthday, Britney heaped praise on her once estranged sister with a sweet Instagram post.

She shared two photos of Jamie, the first featuring her playing the guitar and the second of her smiling while seated.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!” said Britney.

She continued, “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

The post quickly garnered over 500,000 likes but left fans confused due to their bitter feud.

“I’m so confused,” a person wrote in the comment section.

Another was in disbelief that the pop star wrote the post adding, “Where is Britney?!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

However, a fan acknowledged that the singer may have simply had a change of heart regarding her younger sister.

The fan wrote, “Britney deserves the right to have a change of heart. Family is family, and the truth is, none of us have the right to police how she copes with her past traumas, whether that looks like anger and hurt or support and forgiveness.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears also shows love to her estranged sons

In August, the 41-year-old singer opened up about her children’s decision to stop visiting her after Kevin Federline released videos of them arguing.

Her sons Sean and Jayden, with their father Kevin spoke out about their estranged relationship with their famous mother.

She shared photos of her teenage sons and said she misses them while sending her love.

It is unclear where Britney’s relationship with her sons and sister stands. However, there was no mention of her parents in the series of birthday posts.