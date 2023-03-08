Britney Spears did it again as she shared another wild dance video with her fans.

Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been reveling in her newfound freedom by posting pretty much whatever she wants whenever she wants, her latest share being no exception.

The Womanizer and Toxic singer, 41, took to her social media site for the fifth time in under two days to give fans a glimpse of her chosen attire for the day as she shimmied her way around the room in a sparkly minidress.

Britney left her platinum locks partially up in a messy bun that kept her front strands off her face while the rest cascaded down her back.

Her bangs, which appear to be in the growing-out phase, were swept to either side of her forehead, and her eyes were outlined with black in what has become Britney’s signature look.

The star wore a gorgeous, strapless dress for her dance video, and black heels decorated her feet.

Britney Spears dances in a nude minidress

Britney’s attire was a daring piece that went as sheer as possible without being see-through, and the singer wore it with confidence as usual.

The dress sported sparkling bust cups, and a matching skirted bottom, with the middle section containing boning similar to that seen on corsets.

Kicking off her clip with her trademark arm-pumping moves, Britney showed a svelte and toned figure as she worked her whole body while wiggling around her living room.

“Had to try it with this dress on 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!” she captioned the post.

As the singer continues to revel in living her life to the fullest, Britney has not only dominated Instagram with her fun, and sometimes odd, posts, but she has also dabbled in the world of fragrance since her conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears releases her own perfume line.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Britney’s fragrance Naked Fantasy hit Amazon for $34.99 following her perfume line’s release in September of last year.

A dive online shows that Britney’s perfume line contains a variety of blends, with fragrance names like Fantasy, Curious, Midnight, Electric, and Sunset bringing to mind fun and colorful images.

The perfume bottles come in various hues and designs, with some vessels looking like gems and others curved with rounded sides and narrow tops.

On FragranceNet online, Britney’s bottles sell for a range of prices, going from around $15 to $50.

While Britney may be experiencing better times as a free woman these days, the superstar has certainly experienced her share of public criticism as she spent most of her life in the spotlight.

Britney Spears is defended by former child actress Mara Wilson

Us Weekly reported that Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire actress Mara Wilson penned her support for Britney in an op-ed for The New York Times in 2021.

Mara admitted in her essay that being thrust into the limelight at a young age places many young girls under a microscope and forces them to be at the mercy of the paparazzi, magazines, and fans.

“Her story is a striking example of a phenomenon I’ve witnessed for years: Our culture builds these girls up just to destroy them,” Mara said.

“Fortunately people are becoming aware of what we did to Ms. Spears and starting to apologize to her. But we’re still living with the scars.”

She divulged that she had been asked about her relationship status since she was six years old, with many reporters going so far as to prod her to share her thoughts about older celebrity men and their indiscretions.

When touching on Britney’s very-public meltdown in 2007, Mara said she felt for the singer and what she was going through at the time.

“The saddest thing about Ms. Spears’s ‘breakdown’ is that it never needed to happen,” Mara wrote in her piece.

“When she split with [Kevin Federlilne], shaved her head and furiously attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, The Narrative was forced upon her, but the reality was she was a new mother dealing with major life changes. People need space, time, and care to deal with those things. She had none of that,” she said in defense of the pop star.

Mara herself left Hollywood behind over twenty years ago and has not looked back since, joining other celebs like Mia Wasikowska, who walked away from the silver screen to lead more calm lives.