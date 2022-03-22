Britney Spears shares even more pics of her cheetah print lingerie-style dress from the Maui trip 

Britney Spears shares pictures from her Maui trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears loves Maui and sharing pictures of her vacation enjoyment.

The pop star posted some pictures from a recent vacation to Hawaii. The singer wore a cheetah print nightgown she accessorized with gloves and heels. She posed and took pictures from different angles that showed her makeup and body.

Britney, who was previously unable to go on vacation without permission, made up for the lost time. The singer recently went to French Polynesia where she posted bikini pictures, fun videos, and nude photos.

These Hawaii pictures are the latest from the singer, enjoying her newfound freedom.

Britney Spears posts more photos of her cheetah lingerie-style dress from a Maui trip

Britney Spears posted a total of five new pictures to her Instagram. Each photo showed the pop star as she posed on a white couch in a sexy cheetah print lingerie number. She revealed that the photos were from a recent trip to Hawaii.

She lounged on the white couch and looked at the camera.

She sported a cheetah print nightie with lace details and an art deco necklace. Her makeup was the signature dark-eyeliner that she often rocked in the past; she wore black lace fingerless gloves and black heels.

She smiled in the second picture, which offered a closer view of her look. Her loose blonde waves were in a center part, and she placed her lace glove hand behind her head.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She crossed her legs, sat upon the white couch, and tilted her head toward the camera for the third picture.

She wrote for the caption, “More pics of my cheetah dress in Maui.”

After a temporary hiatus from Instagram when her page was unavailable, the pop star is back with a vengeance.

Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumors

Britney’s Instagram makes headlines with her quirky posts and lengthy captions. She recently disabled her Instagram and returned with a confusing post that featured a moving belly.

She shared a TikTok by Lirios Andrés, who posted videos to document her pregnancy and included clips of her unborn baby kicking from inside her stomach.The post caused fans to think she was cryptically suggesting a pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Britney expressed sadness over her boys Sean and Jayden’s independence, which added to rumors.

She wrote in part, “My baby is getting bigger … I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They dont need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans.”

Fans can follow Britney on Instagram to see what she reveals next.