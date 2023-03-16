Britney Spears may be most well-known for being the princess of pop, but the singer has also proven that she may also reign as the queen of throwbacks.

Taking to her social media page last night, Britney brought summer vibes to the internet with a fun carousel of video clips and snapshots harkening back to trips to Polynesia and Mexico.

Kicking things off with a selfie, Britney posed in what looked to be a swanky hotel room as she showed off in a stylish dress with scalloped short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

The dress, which was patterned with green leaves, capped off below her knees and sported a small slit on one side of the skirted bottom.

Next, Britney snapped a pic wearing a white dress with sheer long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a delicate choker necklace around her throat.

The carousel then switched to outdoor settings, showing Britney sitting on her husband Sam Asghari’s lap as the couple jetted off across the ocean in a boat.

Britney Spears throws it back in a skimpy bikini

The Womanizer singer, 41, looked ready to take on her adventure ahead as she donned circular shades and let her blonde hair blow freely in the ocean breeze.

A peek of her bikini top could be seen underneath an off-the-shoulder floral top as Britney beamed at the camera and gripped an ice-filled beverage in one hand.

Britney made sure not to leave her fans hanging as she made sure to give a full shot of her swimwear in the next snap.

Proving that she knows exactly how to stay in shape, Britney showed off flat abs and toned legs while rocking the stringy number, the halter-style ties going behind her neck, and her matching bottoms hugging her waist.

The swimwear looked to be covered in shiny, metallic spots in deep turquoise that played perfectly against the bikini’s blue-green base hue.

In the final shot, Britney went with a video clip of herself working it in another off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high leg slit as she donned a straw hat on her head and a white flower lei around her neck.

“Throwback of me trying on dresses in the outside shower bathroom !!! This is where I took my first highest viewed nude picture in Polynesia with 4 million likes !!!” she captioned the series.

“That’s pretty high for me … it was tasteful I thought !!! The video is of me landing in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! The other pics are of me on a boat with my favorite damn turquoise bathing suit 👙 !!! I can’t find the bathing suit anywhere at the moment but I stay hopeful 😌😌😌🌷🌷🌷!!!”

Following the closure of her 13-year-long conservatorship over a year ago, Britney has gone through various phases of expressing her freedom, sharing everything from nude pics to family-slamming posts.

Despite remaining heavy in the spotlight for a variety of reasons, Britney has managed to rise above the drama and pursue the dreams she was not able to while under the control of her father.

Britney Spears starts up the fragrance line

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Britney started up her own fragrance line in September, and her perfumes were moved onto Amazon after the New Year.

A look at the brand on the Amazon website shows a colorful array of perfume bottles surrounded by lush greenery.

A video ad plays at the top of the page under the Britney Spears Fragrance heading, showing the superstar looking ethereal in a flowing, white gown while running through a thickly-wooded forest.

Each fragrance bottle comes in stunning colors and rounded shapes for an eye-catching appeal, and prices on the items ring in at affordable prices.

A one-ounce bottle of the Britney Spears Fantasy spray is priced at $17.77, while another peach-infused fragrance in a crystal-studded bottle comes in at $19.57.