Britney Spears shakes her hips in a crop top after a concerning nude photo spree

Britney Spears posted another dancing video after concerning fans with nude photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Britney Spears shared a video of herself spinning, throwing her head around, swiveling her hips, and smiling for the camera in a series of three outfits.

The Toxic singer has posted multiple videos and pictures featuring herself in various states of undress as she dances or models outfits, tugging down on her pants or shorts in a very revealing way.

She edited three different videos together in which she looked to be in a dance studio but was possibly hoping she was performing on stage.

Britney danced around to Chris Isaak’s Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing, with the first outfit showing her in a green and white ruffled crop top paired with black shorts and sneakers.

Her hair was thrown up in a ponytail and her makeup was in its usual state of messiness, with dark eyeliner around her eyes.

In a second video, Britney wore the same shorts but changed into a white ruffled crop top, and in the third, she changed into a white halter-neck crop top with pink buttons.

In the last video, she did a strange dance in which she lowered herself to the ground and twisted around.

She captioned the video, “Reflecting on video dumps from Maui 🏝🏝🏝 !!!”

Britney Spears dance video comes after a series of nude photos

The Instagram video comes after Britney posted four different pictures and videos of herself completely naked except for sporting a pair of green, leopard-print underwear.

Her hair was up in a ponytail and she looked to be makeup-free except for dark eyeliner she wore all around her eyes.

Britney laid on top of a bed with a white blanket as she stared at the camera intensely, laughing and sticking out out her tongue.

In one of the captions, she wrote, “Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈”

And, in another, she wrote, “When’s Halloween 😳😳🤓🤓 ????”

Britney’s recent behavior has concerned her fans

The multiple naked posts of Britney are slightly concerning, though fans are trying to be supportive after her 13-year conservatorship finally ended in November 2021.

Many are worried about Britney’s social media behavior, while others simply think she is just enjoying her newfound freedom.

It’s not the first time Britney has posted nude videos and photos to social media, with her usual look being completely naked except for emojis covering her modesty.

While on her honeymoon with her new husband Sam Asghari, Britney posted a video of herself in a bikini in which she was writhing around in the water. Her followers considered it strange, feeling like they had seen too much of her body.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

One follower wrote, “I’ve seen britneys body more than my own,” and another said, “Something not right.”