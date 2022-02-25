Britney Spears sets internet on fire in leopard print lingerie and black stilettos

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post shows off leopard print lingerie and black stiletto heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comMario Santoro/AdMedia

Baby One More Time singer Britney Spears hit us all again with a hot new Instagram post on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old pop singer has been stunning fans with swimsuit pictures since she was freed from her conservatorship, and the party isn’t over yet.

Her latest post features nine photos, “as in Nine Inch Nails” she wrote in the caption. While her nails aren’t nine inches long in the photos, her stiletto heels may be close.

Britney Spears stuns in leopard print lingerie with black stilettos

The nine photos in her post show the singer wearing a leopard print lingerie slip. She included black, fingerless gloves and finished off the outfit with black stiletto heels.

Britney shared an image showing off the heels as she lay across a bed, kicking one leg up. In another photo, fans can see the whole look as she lays sprawled out on a sofa, giving a leggy display.

Her blonde hair is partially clipped back and allowed to flow freely down her back. In one photo, fans get an almost cheeky display of the singer’s backside.

The post received over 140,000 likes within an hour and fans lit up the star’s comment section with praise for her look.

Fans react to Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post

One fan was quick to recognize Britney’s reference to the band Nine Inch Nails and commented, “TRENT REZNOR IS QUAKING.”

Pic credit: @btineyspears/Instagram

Another fan wrote “Hot as lava!” while others commented heart-eye emojis, fire emojis, and additional heart emojis. One fan even wrote, “Queen ily” with a sparkling heart emoji.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Notably, DEE JOYCE music commented, “Goo mama [fire emoji] drop the new song [rocketship emoji].” However, fans aren’t sure if they should expect new music as there are conflicting reports on whether or not Britney will be releasing new songs.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

After her conservatorship ended, Britney said new music was in the works, but later said that music wasn’t a priority and she thinks not making music is a “f**k you” to the people who controlled her for so long.

At this time, Britney has not confirmed whether or not new music is in the works, but fans are hopeful to see new content from the star soon.

No matter what, fans are largely happy to see Britney free from her family and finally living her life on her own terms. Her hot Instagram pics are definitely an added bonus for many.