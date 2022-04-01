Britney Spears says ‘say hello to my booty’ as she swims away in bright yellow bikini bottoms

Britney Spears is rumored to be writing a memoir about her conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears shows off her curves in a bold new Instagram photo in which she wears a bright yellow bikini.

The 40-year-old singer has recently worked hard at the gym to stay in good shape as she vacations in Maui.

While she may flaunt her physique, Britney revealed that she struggles with insecurity. She shared that she considered getting a ‘boob job’ after her father body-shamed her.

Britney shares a photo of her derriere in a sizzling snap

Britney is showing off her gains in the gym with a bootylicious display to her Instagram followers.

The mother of two, who appears to be enjoying her vacation, wrote the following caption.

“Say hello to my booty 🍑”

She appears to be swimming topless, wearing only a bright yellow tiny thong.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer has continued to embrace her ‘free woman energy’ since her conservatorship ended in November 2021.

The Toxic singer shared several Instagram posts, posing nude on a beach while enjoying the sun with her fiancé Sam Ashgari.

Sam and Britney announced their engagement in September last year as she had renewed hope that she would gain her freedom.

In June, the singer told a court she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during a testimony to end the conservatorship.

At the time, she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control – one of the shocking revelations about the restrictions on her freedom.

The couple has continued to spark wedding and pregnancy rumors but is yet to announce any update on their longtime relationship.

Britney Spears blasts her mother Lynne while recalling a movie role

Britney Spears slammed her mother, Lynne Spears while reflecting on her role in the 2002 movie Crossroads.

“Scene in a movie I did a ways back 🙄🙄🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😉😉 !!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!!” she wrote in the caption of a post, showing a scene from the movie.

“I know … PRETTY F**KING SAD !!!” she added, continuing. “I mean… Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ …”

The movie is the pop icon’s only major role in a movie in which she played Lucy Wagner, who fled a sheltered life with her father in small-town Georgia to reunite with her estranged mother.