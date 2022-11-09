Britney Spears says ‘beautiful’ Khloe Kardashian inspired her to crimp her hair

Britney Spears says Khloe Kardashian’s hair inspired her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia and ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

There’s no denying the fact that the Kardashian-Jenner family is full of trendsetters who make a difference in the world of fashion and beauty with every move.

Even someone as iconic as Britney Spears is inspired by the trends and style choices of the famous family, including Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe has been known to wear her hair in a crimped hairstyle every now and then, and Britney is openly inspired by that.

Britney is comfortable being more candid, open, and honest about the things she finds interesting in life ever since her conservatorship came to an end last year.

Now, she’s capable of opening up about ever-changing trends in the world of beauty. She’s been speaking up about the hairstyles that she appreciates the most.

Khloe certainly looks fabulous with crimped hair, but the truth of the matter is that she looks stunning with any hairstyle!

Khloe Kardashian’s crimped hair inspired Britney Spears

Britney posted a recent tweet about Khloe to compliment the reality star’s hairstyle choices. In the picture, Khloe was wearing her gorgeous locks in a crimped style.

Britney added a caption that said, “She’s the reason I crimp my hair now [haircut emoji] !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!”

Britney was sure to add additional exclamation points to showcase her excitement.

In the picture, Khloe wore a glittering two-piece outfit. The top had long sleeves and cut off about midway down her stomach as a crop top. The skirt was thigh-skimming and short enough to show off her toned legs.

She accessorized the look with a few rings on her fingers, incredibly long acrylic nails, and a face of dramatic makeup.

Khloe Kardashian loves PJ Place pajamas

When Khloe isn’t dressing up for nights out on the town, crimping her hair, and inspiring the likes of Britney Spears, she’s dressing comfortably and casually at home.

Khloe posed for a lovely picture to represent pajama sets from PJ Palace to endorse the brand. In the Instagram shot, she wore a two-piece pajama set in light gray with pink trim.

The top came with a thick collar, a row of buttons down the center, and a pocket on one side of her chest. Khloe posed for the picture on a crisp, clean bed covered in cream-colored sheets and blankets.

She wore long white acrylic nails and a necklace with a rectangular pendant hanging from the bottom of it. The reality TV star rocked her blonde hair parted down the middle with brown roots and bright blonde tips.