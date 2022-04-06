Britney Spears says ‘Baby Did a Bad Thing’ in topless video, has fans asking lots of questions

Britney Spears shared another sexy topless video to her Instagram page, showing off her assets and leaving fans wondering who the bystander in the background was. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears was at it again, taking to Instagram to share another topless post while posing sexily on the beach.

Donning a blue and white two-piece, the queen of pop rolled happily in the sand while showing off multiple angles of her toned physique while some bystanders casually walked around near her.

Although not an unusual post for Britney to make since the end of her conservatorship last year, fans had a lot to say about this post as eagle-eyed followers were quick to question a mysterious man standing awkwardly in the background.

Britney declares she is at it again while fans wonder about the man standing behind her

Captioning the clip saying “Baby Did a Bad Thing PART 2 !!!” Britney had people jumping onto her comment section to find out who the person was who could be seen close to the star.

“that man standing there, awkwardly, is whom everyone is wishing they were right now. 🔥❤️🙌 xoxoxoxoxox,” joked one person.

Another followed it up by saying, “The guy in the background pretending not to look 🤣.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Still more penned their thoughts about the man, who could be seen in all black facing the singer and seemingly staring right at her, guessing that he must be her bodyguard.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The bodyguard is like ‘let me look the other way’ 😂,” one person joked while two others assumed the same thing, writing, “Lol your bodyguard in the back politely standing letting you do your thing,” and, “The security guard in the back 😂.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Other fans seemed more concerned with Britney’s red skin

While a large number of fans tried to wrap their brains around the man in black, others appeared to be more concerned that Britney may not be wearing sunscreen as the singer could be seen with some red skin.

“Slather on that sunscreen love! Protect that gorgeous skin ❤️,” wrote one worried fan after spotting the blotchy patches on Brit’s body.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Others expressed similar worries as they penned “Sunscreen, my queen!!!” “Please be SUNSCREENNEY!” and “Ouch!!! Baby got Burned pretty good I think. 🔥❤️👙🥰🤗.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney recently gushed over Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson

When she isn’t showing off her physique in risque ensembles or nearly-naked posts, Britney often seems to enjoy taking extra time to write lengthy Instagram captions, typically in regards to her family, with whom the singer has a very contentious relationship.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

However, in a change of pace for the star, Brit recently fangirled over actresses Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson, penning a tribute to both women while proclaiming her faith in “sisterhood.”

“They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!!” she gushed after saying that the two stars were the only ones she had ever gone “speechless” around.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth 👄 with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute 😶 !!! They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth 👄 with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute 😶 !!!” she added.

Brit moved on with the post, segueing into discussing the world’s heavy expectations on women to always look fit and pretty while encouraging her followers to remember to step away from their phones and computers and focus on more personal interactions with those around them.