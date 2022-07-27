Britney Spears rolls around hotel bedsheets while topless

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

It’s been six days since Britney Spears shared a total of 11 topless photos while lounging around her London hotel room.

The superstar singer, 40, updated her Instagram from the British capital just under a week ago, and the video post of her rolling around bedsheets in only a thong has topped 9 million views.

Jetting out to the U.K. in the wake of her June marriage to Sam Asghari, Britney kept fans updated on her travels. The blonde hasn’t revealed why she’s in London, but she was happy to share hotel room snaps that more than flaunted her figure.

The Toxic hitmaker was all smiles as she posed in snakeskin green bikini bottoms, pulling both sultry and goofy faces as she filmed herself, sticking out her tongue and kicking up her bare feet.

Showing off her peachy rear, toned back, and hair up with bangs, the Grammy winner wrote, “When’s Halloween????” also using pumpkin emoji.

Britney also revealed that she was in her “Cabo thong” via a separate post.

Likes came in fast for the string of topless shots as Britney flaunted her curves. She cupped her bare chest in one image, writing, “Waking up in London GB with my Cabo thong.” The star was referring to the bikini donned for a Mexico vacation shortly before she and personal trainer Asghari tied the knot.

Britney Spears shares her singing voice for the first time in years

Britney made headlines two weeks ago for sharing her voice in a new version of her 1998 debut single …Baby One More Time.

Serenading her 41+ million followers, the star filmed herself solo and delivering her vocals in a rare video, writing:

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes 👚… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼‍♀️ … and here’s me playing at my house 🏡 with a different version of “Baby” … the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f*cking sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!”

She added, “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together.”

Britney Spears all smiles after wedding to Sam Asghari

Spears, twice-divorced, now seems happier than ever with beau Asghari, who began dating her in 2016. The lovebirds said “I do” on June 9 before jetting out for a two-week beach honeymoon.

Britney was formerly married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.