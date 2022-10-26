Britney Spears revealed what her favorite song to dance to is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Britney Spears donned a crop top and shorts and popped out some dance moves as she shared with fans her favorite dancing song.

The short video saw Spears dancing to Indila’s song S.O.S. She started with a slow, dramatic opening to the song before transitioning into a series of dizzying spins.

In her caption, she explained how much she enjoyed Indila’s song. It was a song that she just kept coming back to and decided to dance to again because she enjoyed it so much.

For the dance video, Spears donned a white crop top with puffed sleeves and a pair of black Nike shorts that showed off her toned midriff.

She went barefoot for the photoshoot and wore her hair in a messy bun that she held together with her hands for the first portion of the video.

Her impromptu dance included several hand gestures and hair whips, along with numerous spins.

Britney Spears can’t stop dancing to Indila’s S.O.S.

Spears truly seemed like she just couldn’t stop spinning to the notes of S.O.S. While Spears has posted dancing videos before, she keeps coming back to Indila’s song.

In the caption, Spears stated, “I know!!! I get it!! A dance to a new song.”

This is about the fact that she has a history of posting her dances to her favorite songs on Instagram and can sometimes post multiple dances to the same song.

While Indila has been Spears’ latest muse, she initially kicked off her dancing videos with Justin Bieber. On September 11, she donned her white crop top and black Nike shorts to dance to Bieber’s song Honest.

On September 17, she shared a video that combined multiple clips of her dancing.

Some of the songs she danced to included S.O.S., Get Naked, and some Bieber hits. For each dance session, she donned a crop top and shorts, though they varied in color.

Needless to say, her dancing videos and revelations of her favorite dancing songs are becoming more and more frequent on her Instagram page.

Britney Spears seemingly slammed Selena Gomez

Spears’ dancing video comes shortly after she was accused of slamming actress and singer Selena Gomez.

On October 25, 2022, Spears posted a picture of herself in a red bikini. The caption of the photo initially included a rant that followers believe was targeted at Gomez, but Spears edited the post to replace the initial rant with some flower emojis.

According to Page Six, Spears stated, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!”

She furthered her rant by attacking these “women” for being the same ones who produce “four million dollar” budget videos about eating ice cream. The ice cream music video comment seems to be a reference to Gomez’s 2020 Ice Cream music video with BLACKPINK.

Meanwhile, the whole rant appeared to be about an incident that took place back in 2016, when Gomez made a speech at the American Music Awards and stated she didn’t want to see women’s bodies on Instagram but instead wanted to see what was in their hearts.

Both instances that Spears seemingly referenced took place years ago, which makes her rant a little odd.