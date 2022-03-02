Britney Spears reveals location of island getaway as she shares throwback in sparkly silver dress

Britney Spears has revealed her tropical vacation location through a throwback photo on Instagram. Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

If you guessed Britney Spears has been gracing the beaches of French Polynesia over the past few days with her topless glow, you’d be right!

After fans wondered where the megastar and her fiancé Sam Asghari were vacationing for his early birthday getaway, Britney finally shared the news via a throwback pic-stitch.

The photos Britney posted showed her in a sparkly, gemstone-studded, halter top dress with matching silver accessories. Britney previously wore the look to the Crossroads movie premiere in London back in 2002.

Britney used the throwbacks to talk about vacation and her spending habits

The Toxic singer revealed her vacation location at the beginning of the caption with, “Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 as a rebel and free WOMAN!!!!” Although followers were excited she had disclosed the paradise location, Britney went on to primarily tie her newfound freedom on the beach to her ability to spend money how she wishes.

She disclosed that she had always been a frugal buyer and very aware of how much she spent on certain products. When it came to makeup, however, the Circus star revealed that she felt most beautiful wearing Chanel products – as she was in the photos from the movie premiere.

Britney said (in all capitals as she “REALLY LIKES THIS BIG LETTER THING”), that she finally bought new Chanel makeup the previous night and is ready to feel the same way she did when those throwback photos were taken.

After disclosing her getaway location, Britney wrote in her caption, “I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DONT’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT….SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE…LET’S TALK MAKEUP.”

“I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend 💸 !!!! I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!! I REALLY LIKE THIS BIG LETTER THING !!! ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!! ANYWAYS … I’m sure there are a lot of other brands that can do the trick but I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!! To the makeup artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU 💋💋💋 !!!!”

Britney and Sam show off their French Polynesia getaway

Britney and her fiancé have been taking to the social media platform to give their followers an insight into Sam’s early birthday trip. In an earlier post by Britney, she stated, “Let the birthday festivities begin” while showing the two on a plane to their (then unknown) destination.

Since then, the two have shared photos on the beach, videos in pools surrounded by palm trees, and even the goofy moments that have happened inside their hotel room.

One of these included a video posted by Sam to his feed on Monday. “Island love with the lioness @britneyspears,” Sam posted to show off the location to his followers.

Since then, Spears has certainly been showing off her body in the paradise location as a “rebel and a free woman,” as she said. With multiple topless photo series lounging on the sand and clear blue French Polynesian water, it’s safe to say Britney is feeling as free as can be on her tropical getaway with her husband-to-be.