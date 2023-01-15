Britney Spears reportedly has meltdown during date night

Singer Britney Spears pictured at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Quasar/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, stormed out of the JOEY restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday as the pop star appears to have suffered a meltdown mid-meal.

Fans pulled out their phone as the pop sensation arrived for dinner at the Woodland Hills celebrity hot spot.

It appears that Spears was triggered by onlookers filming her and is seen holding the menu to her face in a video obtained by TMZ.

The outlet claims that the 41-year-old was talking “gibberish” as she sat alone after Ashgari walked out.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told TMZ that Britney left the restaurant shortly after the incident with her bodyguard, who returned to pay the bill.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is the latest incident following the #FreeBritney movement, as many of her fans fear she is being controlled or held hostage due to her social media activity.

Asghari recently addressed the rumors about his wife being controlled and suggested her supporters were being overprotective.

The Toxic singer has frequently used social media to vent about her conservatorship and to share nearly nude photos.

She has also performed odd dance routines and frequently deletes her posts after they stir controversy.

Britney’s social media activity has divided fans, with some sharing concern for her mental health while others believe she is just enjoying her freedom.

Prior to her long conservatorship, which ended in November 2021, Britney famously shaved her head in front of paparazzi at a salon in 2007.

She also attacked a paparazzi with an umbrella after she was pursued by photogs.

Britney flips the camera as she dances after the restaurant incident

In another dance video shared after the alleged incident, Britney seemingly has a message for her fans as she shows her moves to the Divinyls hit record, I Touch Myself — and flipped off the camera.

The singer shared the video on her Instagram page and did not add a caption.

She also disabled her comments section recently after mounting criticism from her followers in some of her posts.

In the video, Britney wore a white mini dress and matching boots as she looked cheerful.

She let her long, blonde hair flow as she performed her bizarre dance moves and even applied makeup during the clip.

Britney Spears recently put her sister Jamie Lynn on blast over rough childhood claims

Britney responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s comments about struggling to live in her shadow, and it clearly hit a nerve.

Jamie Lynn appeared on the Fox series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and broke down in tears when discussing her struggles growing up with a famous sister.

In the series, Jamie Lynn admitted to struggling with self-esteem but said she is proud of her sister.

Britney fired back in a deleted Instagram post seen by Page Six, writing, “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???”

The singer then detailed her grueling work schedule and claimed that she suffered nerve damage and sat on a chair for 10 hours a day.

The Hold Me Closer singer wrote that her sister’s claims of hardship “blows her mind” in the lengthy post that detailed her struggles enduring a controversial conservatorship.