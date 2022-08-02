Britney Spears removes bikini top on windy yacht

Britney Spears smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears was up for some fun as she enjoyed a weekend yacht outing at the end of July.

The singer, 40, has primarily been making headlines for looking happier than ever since marrying husband Sam Asghari on June 9, and more smiles came as fans got a new update right from the water.

Posting for her 41 million+ followers last weekend, Spears showed off her sensational bikini body in two separate posts – while one came as a photo and showed her in a floral-print bikini, the other offered more via a mash-up video.

After lounging around the yacht in her lavender swimwear, the Grammy winner went light-hearted as sped-up footage showed her parading around a fruit platter, then frolicking around the yacht while flaunting her figure.

The Toxic singer even made it a topless affair as she was filmed kneeling at the edge of the water vessel – here, the blonde donned a chic hat as she removed her bikini top and bronzed her body amid the ocean breeze.

Britney also showcased her fun while in selfie mode and smiling from behind shades – she wrote:

“It was all a dream!!! Hey but I’m still dreaming y’all!!!”

Shortly before her video post, Britney had struck a pose while sunbathing on the yacht as she better showcased her cute swimwear. “Part 1 -SAIL,” the pop star wrote, with fans leaving over 160,000 likes.

Britney Spears looks happier than ever after 2022 wedding

Britney has been married twice before: once to Jason Alexander and once to Kevin Federline, father to her teenage sons Jayden and Sean.

Two days after her wedding and sharing photos from her nuptials as she stunned in her custom Versace dress, Britney told fans:

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better.”

Britney Spears’ wedding guest list was very specific

Spears did not invite any members of her close family – neither of her parents nor sister Jamie Lynn Spears attended the event. However, the bash was attended by close celebrity friends, including singer Selena Gomez, pop star Madonna, actress Drew Barrymore, and fashion mogul Donatella Versace. Also showing up was socialite Paris Hilton.