Britney Spears removes bikini top on beach honeymoon

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is living her best life while enjoying her honeymoon with her husband Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old singer wasted no time in jetting out to a tropical and beachy destination following her June 9 wedding to personal trainer Sam, although she did wait a while before posting content from the honeymoon for her 41 million+ Instagram followers.

Britney Spears stuns in bikini on beachy honeymoon trip

Posting last night, Britney showed what she’s been up to – it looks like the free-spirited topless action fans got shortly before Britney married her third husband is still going strong.

Stunning fans in a skimpy and printed green bikini, the Grammy winner was filmed enjoying translucent turquoise waters and a white sand beach, posing on her knees in the water and walking on the shores, where she removed her bikini top and cupped her chest.

All smiles amid gorgeous horizons and seemingly having the beach to herself, Spears sent out happy energy while in shades, also showing off her killer figure as she topped up her tan.

A caption explained that this was “Part 2” of the blonde’s honeymoon – Britney called it an “unbelievable tropical piece of paradise.”

Continuing in her caption, Britney told fans: “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!”

“Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well,” the Toxic hitmaker concluded.

The video followed one featuring new husband Sam as the newlyweds canoodled and kissed from a boat while cruising through ocean waters. Here, Britney showed off in her string bikini as Sam wore patterned shorts and a pink shirt. Britney also referenced a famous movie as she wrote: “Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days 😒😒😒😳😳😳😂😂😂 Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????”

Britney Spears celebrates married life with new home

Shortly after marrying Sam, Britney put her old life behind her as she moved out of her L.A. mansion and into a new property worth $11.8 million. The six-bedroom property comes complete with a swimming pool and massive water slide.

On June 24, Britney revisited her old home, posing in tight white jeans and writing, “Went to the old house yesterday to finish packing and look what I found … these adorable white jeans … no lie I think it’s been 20 years since I wore white jeans and they actually fit 🌹🌹🌹 !!!”