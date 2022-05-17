Britney Spears removes bikini top for beach run

Britney Spears smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is back in good spirits and stunning in a bikini after the heartbreaking news that her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. The 40-year-old pop princess is still front-page news for revealing that her first baby with beau Sam Asghari never made it, but she isn’t hiding under the duvet.

Since confirming the news that she and personal trainer Sam called “devastating,” Britney has posted to show her somber mood and, it would seem, her ability to bounce right back.

Britney Spears in cheeky topless run on Mexico beach

Posting to Instagram on Monday night, the Grammy winner shared a throwback of herself sizzling on a white-sand beach.

Stripped down to a tiny green snakeskin-print bikini, the blonde bombshell flaunted her sensational figure in video mode, striking various kneeled and standing poses as her small puppy followed her around, also tugging down her bikini bottoms at one point.

Despite the amount of skin on display, the feel wasn’t provocative as Britney celebrated life in the sun and her femininity. All smiles in shades, Britney even went as far as to remove her bikini top entirely, then cupping her chest with her hands as she jogged across sands and towards the camera.

Spears seemingly had the beach to herself as she rolled around a lounger and enjoyed good times. Fans know the star took a Mexico vacation shortly before announcing her pregnancy on April 11.

“Trying to be sexy running like Baywatch 😳🤷🏼‍♀️😂 !!!! Pssss #TB to Mexico!!!” a caption read. Fans left over half a million likes overnight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Spears’ miscarriage announcement is still live. It came posted jointly with hubby-to-be Asghari.

Britney Spears’ heart-breaking miscarriage reveal

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the two wrote in a joint Instagram post. “This is a devastating time for any parent,” the message read. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the couple added.

Spears took to her caption, also writing: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

Support has been pouring in for Britney, who so badly wanted a baby after her 13 years of conservatorship ended. The star is already a mother to teen sons Jayden and Sean shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline.