Britney Spears posts topless from Mexican shower after 2-hour rinse

Britney Spears shared a topless video from the shower in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears has once again graced social media with her presence and gone topless in the process. In a slew of topless posts from Mexico, the Toxic singer has proved she’s enjoying her freedom from the conservatorship she was released from a little over a year ago.

However, the frequent topless and scantily clad posts of her dancing have concerned fans, with many believing someone else is in control of her social media.

In her most recent post, which she claimed was from Mexico, Britney was seen topless in a shower, though the camera was only from the neck up. Water sprayed down as she stared at the camera, moving her head around with her hair up in a messy bun.

In the caption, she revealed she could see better now (though she didn’t indicate why) and said, “there’s something about shooting in water,” enjoying the look of her eyes.

The comments have been turned off on her most recent posts, after several fans have expressed concern about her previous photos, with the majority under the impression it wasn’t Britney who was doing the actual posting.

Her Instagram photos have become somewhat erratic in the last few months, with each one usually accompanied by a long, incoherent caption.

Britney Spears posted several topless photos from her Mexico vacation

When the Hit Me Baby One More Time hitmaker posts one photo, several more usually follow and that was the case with her Mexican holiday.

The singer shared a shot of herself in the same shower but wearing a straw hat with no caption and the comments turned off.

Later, she shared another video, claiming it was from before she got wet in the shower and she appeared to be watching herself on the screen, stroking her hair and fixing her bangs. The comments were turned off on that video as well.

In previous shots, where her comments are opened, fans have shown their concern about the Lucky singer. In one picture, which has been posted and deleted several times, Britney was seen in a white silk nightgown with a veil.

One fan wrote, “she said she wanted to be free. she wanted to go on three vacations. she wanted to drive. she wanted to go on adventures … where is britney?”

Another wanted evidence that it was actually the popstar posting, writing, “How bout some new material. Preferably holding a newspaper with a date. You know… proof of life stuff.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney reportedly signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster in January

It’s very possible that fans of the singer will eventually get what they’ve been asking for, as Britney apparently signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, reportedly worth a cool $15 million.

Several publishing houses apparently wanted to get their hands on it, but Simon & Schuster was the big winner. A source told Page Six, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

In January, she shared a picture of a typewriter, and captioned it, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” so it appears the real Britney Spears is ready to stand up and tell her own story.

No publishing date has been announced, but fans will be relieved to hear from Britney when the book is released.

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn released her own book called Things I Should Have Said

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her own memoir in January called Things I Should Have Said, and talked about Britney in several promotional appearances for the book.

It understandably left the popstar seething, and she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, saying, “National best seller???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!”

Jamie Lynn eventually received a cease and desist letter from Britney’s lawyer, meaning she could no longer use Britney’s name in promotional appearances.

It looks like Christmas at the Spears’ household will be pretty dramatic this year.