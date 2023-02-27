Britney Spears is known for posting snaps and videos focusing solely on her. However, the pop princess occasionally takes time to pose with her husband of less than a year, model Sam Asghari.

Although fans are undoubtedly still pondering if Britney’s health and well-being are being tested following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, with a recent bizarre online share likely putting followers’ doubts at the forefront again, the singer doesn’t seem to be caving to societal questioning about her life.

Britney’s recent share possibly laid to rest some of her fans’ fears that her husband has continued controlling her as the pair posed together for a rare glimpse at their home life.

The Gimme More songstress, 41, switched up her signature selfie posing style using an ornate mirror and a different room than usual as she stood next to Sam while he snapped two pics.

Wearing a form-fitting pink micro minidress that ended at her thighs, Britney looked gorgeous as she gripped Sam’s arm and peered over his shoulder.

A sheer cover-up adorned Britney’s upper torso, long sleeves running down her arms, and a bell style capping off around her wrists.

Britney Spears poses in a micro minidress with Sam Asghari and dances in shorts

Posing for two snaps with her husband, Britney gave a similar look for both photos as she gazed toward the phone and away from the mirror while Sam grinned at the lens.

The duo’s room of choice for the day appeared to be either a sitting or living room, with a vanity and plush, velvety couch in the background behind them.

Britney kept her blonde locks down, leaving her legs and feet free from clothing and shoes.

Sam wore a relaxed pair of gym shorts and a long-sleeved shirt for his part.

The third installment of the series showed Britney rocking frilly short-shorts and a crop top as she danced around and pulled off ballet-esque moves while her half-pulled-up hair bounced on top of her head.

“The pics I’ve taken while out with Hesam I’ve always looked just as tall or taller with him … so this pic was pretty interesting !!!” she captioned the post.

“He’s like two heads bigger than me 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤧 !!! If you swipe you will see what me and my assistant do in rain storms … 80’s nerd music 🎶 !!! Don’t be jealous of my skills 😒😒😒😂😂😂 !!!” she joked at the end.

Despite any ongoing confusion and concerns fans may have about Britney’s mental health, one thing is sure, the superstar knows how to keep her body in tip-top shape.

Britney Spears’ trainer reveals the singer’s training routine to keep her figure looking fit and toned

In an interview with CelebWell, trainer Dan Bowen, who owns Philadelphia’s Hit Fitness gym, shared a breakdown of Britney’s workout routine to detail how the star maintains her famous figure.

Britney works her upper body and core with a series of plank up-downs using a box before moving into grabbing a physio ball for core-strengthening side bends.

According to Bowen, the front bar raises help “strengthen the front delts/shoulders,” while leg raises aid in more midsection work.

“Core-strength exercises strengthen your core muscles, including your abdominal muscles, back muscles, and the muscles around the pelvis. Strong core muscles make it easier to do many physical activities,” he explained.

In terms of using just her own body weight, Britney works in bicycle and bridge kicks, as well as honing her flexibility with back arches that target her glutes and biceps.